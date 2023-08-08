Spotsylvania Circuit Court judge Ricardo Rigual on Tuesday declined to grant a motion filed by defense attorneys to dismiss criminal charges against former School Board Chair Kirk Twigg.

Twigg is charged with one felony count of forgery of a public record and one misdemeanor count of tampering with a county record. The charges stem from a June 2022 meeting at which Twigg allegedly altered the contract for interim superintendent Kelly Guempel — doubling the amount of his monthly stipend — after it had been approved by the School Board.

Attorneys representing Twigg filed motions in July to dismiss both charges. In court on Tuesday morning, Wayne Biggs argued that Twigg’s alleged actions don’t amount to forgery because they didn’t change the essential nature of the contract, and also that the contract was not a county document at the time of Twigg’s alterations.

Rigual, however, agreed with prosecuting attorney James Hingeley — the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Albemarle County — who stated that it would be premature to dismiss the case without taking in all the evidence and hearing witness testimony.

“I don’t believe this matter can be decided by this court,” Rigual said. “There are some significant factual differences in this case.”

A trial in the case was to begin this week but has been delayed due to the unavailability of one of the defense’s witnesses, former School Board attorney Brad King.

On Tuesday, Rigual and attorneys on both sides rescheduled the four-day trial to begin on Jan. 29.

Twigg is running for reelection in November to a third term on the School Board.

Spotsylvania school division superintendent Mark Taylor was present at the hearing on Tuesday. The 2023–24 school year starts Wednesday for kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students and Thursday for all other students.