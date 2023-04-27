RICHMOND — Payoff, debt and population have driven an enrollment decline in traditional humanities programs across the nation and state, especially in majors such as English, history and philosophy.

Virginia colleges awarded 39% fewer English degrees during the 2021–22 school year when compared to the 2011–12 school year, according to the data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

History degrees awarded in the state decreased by almost 34% over the same time period, according to SCHEV. Philosophy and religion degrees dropped almost 35%, according to the data.

However, liberal arts degrees overall increased almost 46% over the decade, according to SCHEV.

The humanities and liberal arts are broad terms often used interchangeably. The traditional humanities were classically considered as “English, history, philosophy and foreign languages and literature.” Sciences like physics and chemistry, along with social sciences, usually fall under liberal arts, although some colleges place them in the humanities.

The enrollment decline trend is also seen outside of Virginia, according to Joe DeFilippo, SCHEV’s director of academic affairs.

Between 2005 and 2020, the number of students earning a bachelor’s degree in the humanities field dropped 30% across the U.S., according to The Cornell Diplomat journal.

“It’s a national thing and, frankly, it may well be international, maybe global,” DeFilippo said.

Liberal arts-focused Virginia colleges, such as Longwood University or the University of Mary Washington, may see increased enrollment in other areas of study, possibly business or STEM fields, according to DeFilippo. However, the humanities decrease can impact the overall enrollment for some small Virginia private colleges and mid-sized public colleges, according to DeFilippo.

How do humanities students feel?

Bryan Rivas is a senior at the University of Mary Washington. He is part of an accelerated bachelor’s-to-master’s program, where he will get a bachelor’s in history and a master’s in education, he stated in a follow-up message.

Rivas decided teaching could be a prominent job for a history grad, he said. His parents said they would fully support his decision, even though they had pointed to higher-paying paths.

A good return on investment is not holding him back, Rivas said. His history program teaches important skills, he said.

“It also helps you really think about certain things in a certain way, and gather your own opinion on certain things,” Rivas said.

Some people equate a degree’s value with the amount of future job possibilities, or may think a history degree is worthless, according to Rivas.

“In reality, if you have a history degree, you have a whole lot of options,” Rivas said. “You can be a politician, if you want to, you could work in museums; you can do something that is not even related to your field.”

Where are students flocking?

Many students avoided humanities programs after the Great Recession of 2008, according to the Hechinger Report. The Hechinger Report is a nonprofit national newsroom focused on issues surrounding education, according to its website.

Students flocked to engineering, health and other career-oriented programs after the economy recovered, according to the report.

Less than 1 in 10 students graduated with a degree in humanities in 2020, which is a 25% drop since 2012, according to the report.

Engineering majors make a median annual salary of almost $70,000 with up to five years of experience compared to the $48,500 salary humanities majors make with the same experience, according to a Payscale 2021 college salary report. Payscale is a compensation software and data company headquartered in Seattle.

How can humanities programs grow?

Almost half of humanities majors surveyed would not choose the same major again, according to a 2018 and 2019 study by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Over 5,100 U.S. graduates participated in the survey, according to Gallup.

The graduates were asked about the perceived value of their undergraduate education. A similar percentage felt their program did not prepare them for life, the study found. The results were similar for business and behavioral and social sciences.

Engineering and health sciences students were more likely to choose the same major again, according to the study.

Humanities majors or graduates should learn additional skills to make them more competitive in the job market, according to the AEI study.

Schools must be aware that employers now want a mix of skills, which can decrease the need for “today’s standard fields of study housed in traditional academic departments,” the report stated.

Schools must also communicate job and learning opportunities to students through the entirety of their college careers, according to the study.

What if the decline continues?

Alex Keena is an assistant professor of political science at VCU. His class sizes have gotten slightly smaller since he started teaching in 2018, he said.

“Fewer people were born 18 years ago than 25 years ago,” Keena said. “So, we’re seeing the tail end of a birth-cohort, a baby boom.”

Almost 26% of the population in 2000 was under age 18. That decreased to just over 22% in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

People are also “seriously” considering if college is worth it, according to Keena. The cost is higher, so people are more deliberate in their choice of a major that could pay off, he said.

Universities should sell the value of a humanities degree to prospective majors, Keena said.

Some professors are worried college will become a “career training program,” he said. The point of college is not just to maximize earnings, he said. It also helps students find out who they are in some ways.

“It’s helping you be a whole person and it’s giving you sort of this, like, grounding for life that goes beyond just how much money you’re going to make,” Keena said.