Despite pandemic, enrollment is up at Germanna Community College

Germanna Community College is continuing to see its enrollment numbers climb, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment for the current fall semester is up 4 percent over last fall’s numbers, Germanna announced Monday. Summer school enrollment was up 25 percent.
This comes at a time when colleges and universities, many of which have seen declining enrollment for several years, are now struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Mike Zitz, special assistant to the president for media and community relations at Germanna, enrollment success may have to do with the fact that the community announced its plans for online learning this fall earlier than other higher education institutions
“We’re sad not to be back on campus,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said. “We miss each other, our students and our communities. However, Germanna has anticipated this necessity and is thoroughly prepared to continue our excellence.”
According to Zitz, Germanna has had a strong distance-learning program in place for 15 years.
In 2011, an earthquake caused Germanna’s Fredericksburg campus to close for a year, driving the development of the distance-learning program. Gullickson said that experience positioned Germanna well to survive the current environment.
“We know how to do this,” she said. “We’re not having to try to figure out how to do it on the fly. We’ve been doing it successfully for a long time.”
Zitz said Germanna has received phone calls from students who had been accepted at four-year institutions that closed because of the pandemic.
“Locally, some are coming to Germanna to save money on the online classes, then transfer the credits to universities when things return to normal,” he said.
