Monday’s regular meeting of the Spotsylvania School Board extended into the early hours of the following morning, despite there being no new or unfinished business on the agenda.

It’s been months since there were new or unfinished business items on the agenda, despite frequent requests that they be added, board member Nicole Cole said.

Much of the meeting was taken up by a closed session that lasted for more than three hours. According to the agenda posted prior to the meeting, the purpose of the closed session was to discuss “personnel matters” as permitted by Virginia Code section 2.2-3711(a)(1).

Before the board voted on entering the closed session, division superintendent Mark Taylor and attorney Whit Robinson recommended adding a second reason — “consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members pertaining to actual or probable litigation where such consultation or briefing in open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigation posture of the public body pursuant,” as allowed by section 2.2-3711(a)(7).

“This is a second reason under the Code of Virginia that validates bringing this matter in the closed session,” Taylor said. “The potential litigation is personnel-related.”

Board member Dawn Shelley voted against entering the closed session because the discussion of potential litigation had not been included on the agenda.

Shelley, along with board members Lorita Daniels and Nicole Cole, also voted against certifying the closed meeting, because they said issues were discussed in the closed session that were not disclosed in open session.

Shelley said these items included school finances, teacher shortages, staffing, athletic fields, and other pending litigation that was not the litigation that had been disclosed before entering the closed meeting.

The board also spent time discussing the stage lighting and sound system at the Spotsylvania High School auditorium.

During public comments Monday and in an email to the Free Lance–Star, Caden Dodson, a senior at the high school, said the stage lights have been nonfunctional and the sound system has been “below par” since at least 2021.

Dodson said the theater department has been unable to mount a full production since “before 2020.” He said he has been trying to draw attention to this matter since late last year.

He said only Shelley and Cole responded to an email he sent to the entire board and the superintendent in November, and that only Shelley responded to a second email he sent in August.

A petition Dodson created last month to garner community support for restoring the auditorium had 642 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“There is an inequity among the high schools,” Dodson said at Monday’s meeting. “How can this board let a problem of this magnitude go unnoticed? Four years without technical theater experience or proper facilities is unacceptable. It’s not fair that students should have to wait this long for a facility to be fixed. Arts programs and facilities are vital for proper education and socialization of students.”

According to the school division’s five-year capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, the stage lighting at Spotsylvania High was supposed to be “upgraded” in fiscal year 2022 for $150,000 and the sound system was supposed to be replaced or upgraded in fiscal year 2023 for $200,000.

The sound system was still included in the next five-year CIP, for fiscal years 2023 to 2027, but the stage lighting was removed.

Neither project appears in the current five-year CIP for years 2024 to 2028, which was adopted in April.

Taylor, who became division superintendent in November, said the projects were removed from the CIP due to “other budgetary priorities and constraints.”

He went on to suggest that the current lack of a sound system is due to an arrangement between the division and “a local theater group,” that “fell apart.”

“They took the things they had installed and removed them,” he said.

Board member Kirk Twigg, who represents the Livingston district in which Spotsylvania High School is located and who Dodson said did not respond to his emails, also said the school had been using a sound system installed by the local theater group.

“They planted the system in there and just pulled it out,” he said. “That’s why the in-house equipment was not repaired.”

Philip Trayer, the school’s chief financial officer, said Monday that the stage lighting project is in the budget as carryover from last fiscal year. He said it will cost between $300,000 and $600,000. There is no available cost estimate for the sound system.

School Board Chair Lisa Phelps, who participated in Monday’s meeting virtually, made a motion to fix the lighting and sound system “ASAP.”

Shelley, Daniels and Cole said they would like to first have a better understanding of the cost involved, where the funding would come from and how the repairs would affect the division’s ability to complete other needed projects.

A motion by Shelley to request that a cost estimate for the project be presented at an Oct. 23 CIP session eventually passed by a 5-to-1 vote, with Twigg voting against it.

Board member Rabih Abuismail was present at the beginning of the meeting but was absent for that vote.