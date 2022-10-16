Distracted driving simulator visits Brooke Point High School

Brooke Point High School sophomores watched as their principal, Tim Roberts, started driving home from a party under the influence of seven alcoholic beverages.

They observed his car drift into opposite lanes of traffic, narrowly miss striking a pedestrian attempting to cross the street and almost collide with another car in an intersection.

"You can see how all the traffic lights look fuzzy to him because his field of vision is impaired," said Ben Bruce with DRIVE SMART Virginia, which brought its distracted driving simulator to Stafford County on Friday.

The students could see on a monitor what Roberts could see inside the simulator. They could experience his blurred vision and delayed reactions.

Roberts arrived home safely despite multiple close calls. Many of the students, all sophomores, who tried out the simulator during their P.E. block on Friday, weren't so fortunate.

As they sat behind the wheel of the simulator—a full-size vehicle with a virtual reality component—Bruce instructed them to reach over to turn on the radio or find their cellphones to answer a text message. Many of those distractions led to fatal crashes.

More young people are involved in distracted driving crashes than any other age group, according to the Virginia DMV, and DRIVE SMART Virginia, a nonprofit that receives funding from the DMV, is charged with raising awareness among youth about the dangers of distracted driving.

"We're kind of the community outreach arm of the DMV," Bruce said.

DRIVE SMART was founded in 1995 by six Virginia insurance companies, including Allstate, GEICO, Nationwide, State Farm, USAA and Virginia Farm Bureau.

The organization's distracted driving simulator visits 25 high schools each year, Bruce said, often in conjunction with the local sheriff's office.

"The law enforcement message is more about consequences, while ours is more: don't be a distracted driver because it's the right thing to do for the people you love and the people who love you," Bruce said. "They work together."

Deputies from the Stafford Sheriff's Office were also at Brooke Point on Friday with a rollover simulator, which demonstrates the life-saving difference wearing a seatbelt can make.

Students watched an unbelted crash test dummy be completely thrown from the simulator. They also got a chance to attempt to pass the walk-and-turn sobriety test while wearing drunk goggles.

Deputies explained that a law enforcement officer administering the test is looking for seven indicators of impairment—beginning before the instructions are finished, being unable to keep balance while listening to the instructions, not touch heel-to-toe, losing balance while turning, stopping while walking to regain balance, taking an incorrect number of steps and using arms to balance.

A person exhibiting just two of these indicators is likely to have an elevated blood alcohol content and could be arrested for driving under the influence.

J. P. Murch, the school resource officer at Brooke Point, said the goal of Friday's events was to "put a little fear" in the students.

"We want them to have some realistic view of what could happen so that they make the right choice if they are impaired," he said. "[The simulator] shows that something as simple as reaching for a cellphone can cause pretty significant damage. This is a really good learning experience for them."