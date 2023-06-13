Eighty-six books that were donated to Spotsylvania's Smith Station Elementary School in May have not yet been approved by the School Board and are under review, division spokeswoman Tara Mergener said Tuesday.

Among the books, which were donated by teachers, librarians and school families, are a picture book about the orchestra by Courtney Woodward, who visited Smith Station in March; "Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late," "The Pigeon Wants a Puppy" and an "Elephant & Piggie" book by Mo Willems; a "Smile and Sisters" book by Raina Telgemeier; and titles from the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "Babysitters Club" and "Captain Underpants" series.

The School Board usually approves donations to schools as part of the consent agenda at each regular meeting.

The books were included among donations to be approved at the board's May 8 meeting, but the entire agenda item was tabled on a motion by Berkeley District representative April Gillespie.

The May donations were back on the agenda for the board's June 12 meeting and were approved, but the books were not included.

In response to a question from The Free Lance–Star about why the books were not part of the approved donations, Mergener said, "I'm told those books are pending review."

The school division has fielded more than 60 challenges to books in its libraries since last spring, almost all of them submitted by one parent, who has expressed concerns about sexually explicit content.

In response, Superintendent Mark Taylor in March announced that 14 of those books would be banned from school libraries.

Taylor has continued to raise alarm about books and how they are added to school libraries.

"Simply put, the dilemma is this: We don’t know the content of the books in our school libraries," he wrote in a message to the school community posted to the division's website. "For many years, it has been standard and accepted practice to add materials to school library collections based only on brief summaries provided by external sources. This has been a widely accepted standard practice. Due to this practice, books have come into our school library collections that contain sexually explicit content.

"SCPS must reconsider how materials come to be included in our school libraries," he continued. "We must create a process whereby sexually explicit materials will be identified and parental notification and opt-in or opt-out will be provided before new items are added to our collections."

In a June 6 interview with Newstalk 105.9 WMAL, Taylor said the issue of library books that "haven't been properly vetted" is "one of the basic imperatives of education."

"One of the things we’ve learned that is a significant point to swallow is that really for 20 years, at least, books have been added to public school libraries based on short summaries provided by publishers, promoters and others," he said. "The issue is, what belongs in schools? Can we agree that sex doesn't belong in school? I don't care what flavor of sex. We need to be focused on math and English and science and history."