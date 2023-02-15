Alcohol and drug use, specifically vaping, is a primary concern for students in Stafford County Public Schools, student representative Katherine Buckman told the School Board.

Buckman, a junior at Mountain View High School, was seated in January as the board's first-ever student representative, along with alternate Maraki Solomon, a junior at Brooke Point High School.

The student representatives will present a report to the board at each regular meeting and also attend special meetings and work sessions. At Tuesday's regular meeting, Buckman said one of their main objectives is to "bridge the unfortunate but natural divide between the students and the adults, the decision makers."

Buckman said she and Solomon have created a blog and a newsletter to facilitate communication with the student body, which they will update once a month and which will be linked to the school division's website.

They also circulated a Google form asking students to rank their top three concerns from a list of some of the biggest issues facing the school division, including mental health, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol use, violence, growth/class size, nutrition/school lunch, technology and social media, bullying and parent involvement — which Buckman clarified to mean "parental interference."

Of the students who responded, 69% identified drug and alcohol use in school as their top concern. Sixty-five percent identified mental health as the second most pressing issue and almost 58% identified violence as the third.

Buckman said she and Solomon were able to determine from the free response section that student concerns about drug use are primarily related to vaping.

Buckman said students believe that the hourlong lunch periods introduced in county high schools this year has contributed to increased vaping. She said Brooke Point recently took away the hour lunch and "whether that is a good decision or not is to be determined."

School Board member Alyssa Halstead has been working with the student representatives to reach students about the vaping issue, Buckman said.

"We feel grateful to the students who responded to our survey and we're looking forward to identifying long-term solutions," she said.

Also on Tuesday, the board held a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

All four speakers who signed up asked for the budget to include needs that superintendent Thomas Taylor identified as high priority but did not include in his budget proposal.

The priorities are differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions such as math and special education teachers and school psychologists; contributions to a major maintenance fund; and differentiated allocations to meet the needs of schools with higher populations of economically disadvantaged students.

Those needs total at least $10 million and are not included in Taylor's proposed operating budget, which is asking for $20 million in new funding from the Stafford Board of Supervisors.

"This budget is still one of the best we've seen in recent years, but shouldn't we be asking for every penny we can?" said Michele Wickman, a teacher in the county.

The School Board is expected to approve its version of the budget at a special meeting on Feb. 28.