Emails show Spotsylvania School Board chair requested delay in school funding request

Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg requested a four-week delay in the consideration of a plan to spend $14 million in carryover funds from the school division's fiscal year 2021 budget.

In an email sent the morning of Jan. 11—the day after he was elected School Board chair—to Supervisor Timothy McLaughlin, Supervisor David Ross, County Administrator Ed Petrovitch and Deputy County Administrator Mark Cole, Twigg wrote, "We request that you allow four weeks [February 20] to compile this specific list of itemized investments from the available $14M."

However, Twigg has said at subsequent meetings that he did not ask for a delay in considering the carryover request.

In a statement made at the beginning of the School Board's Feb. 14 meeting, he said, "I would like to inform the community that I did not tell the county staff to reschedule the public hearing on the carryover."

In that same Jan. 11 email, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Twigg wrote that the new "cohesive board majority, dedicated to serving both you and the citizens of this community with servitude, excellence and professionalism" wished to "guarantee specific itemized costs that the past school superintendent & school board majority failed to present you, the county board, toward enhanced fund distribution throughout the school system."

The School Board approved spending plans for the carryover funds in November and December of last year, but that was before newly-elected members took over Jan. 1.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the board unanimously approved spending about $10.4 million of the carryover amount on transfers to the schools’ health insurance reserve and other post-employment benefits funds, raising bus driver starting pay to $22 per hour and increasing hourly rates for custodians by 16 percent.

On Dec. 14, the board voted 4–3 to approve a spending plan for the remaining $4.2 million. That plan included a $1,000 one-time bonus for all division staff and investments in instructional programs and the human resources department.

Twigg and board members Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps voted against that plan, without explanation.

The Board of Supervisors must schedule a public hearing on the carryover request before voting on it. Supervisors were to schedule a public hearing on the request at their Dec. 14 meeting, but tabled the agenda item to the Jan. 11 meeting. The item was subsequently pulled from the Jan. 11 agenda.

At a Feb. 7 School Board budget work session, Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley asked Twigg if he had requested the item be pulled.

Twigg did not answer Shelley's question, but called it "sheer conjecture."

Later at that meeting he said, "Nothing has been achieved between the School Board and the county at this point. Should it come to fruition, we will pass it on to the board for review.”

Twigg did not respond to a request from The Free Lance–Star to comment on the Jan. 11 email and his subsequent statements about the carryover request.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the carryover request at its meeting Tuesday, but it is not clear what spending plan is under consideration.

Twigg presented School Board members with a revised carryover request in a weekly email sent Feb. 3. That request does not include funding for the $1,000 staff bonuses approved by the previous board.

The School Board will hold a regular meeting Monday evening. Among the agenda items are a proposal to amend the meeting schedule to hold two regular meetings per month instead of one. One monthly meeting would have public comments, board member comments and superintendent comments on the agenda and the other monthly meeting would have action items and no public comments.

