Event aims to create a bridge between school and home for families of English learners

As families entered the cafeteria at Cedar Forest Elementary School in Spotsylvania on Thursday evening, children tugged on their parents hands and pointed out the risers set up in one corner.
They were excited to show their families where they would later be performing “Jambo”—a song about the word “Hello” in many different languages—and “This Land is Your Land.”
“The kids have been so proud,” said Tara Hefner, an English for Speakers of Other Languages—or ESOL—instructional coach at Cedar Forest. “All week they’ve been telling everyone, ‘We have a performance.’ ”
For many of the families—who immigrated to the U.S. from Honduras, Mexico, Yemen and Ghana, among others—it was the first time they had visited the hallways, classrooms, cafeteria and library of their child’s elementary school.
“Our families don’t feel they have a space in this place,” Hefner said. “We want to celebrate and connect them.”
That was the aim of last week’s ESOL Engagement night, organized by the school’s English language teachers and instructional coaches.
“The goal is to build a bridge between the community and the school,” said ESOL teacher Andrea Ramseur, one of the event’s lead organizers.
Cedar Forest has one of the largest ESOL populations in the county.
About 17 percent of the school population—135 students—receive ESOL services, Cedar Forest principal Allison Langridge said.
The majority of ESOL students at Cedar Forest are Hispanic, Ramseur said—a population that has grown in Spotsylvania in the past 10 years.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, in 2010, people of Hispanic origin made up 7.6 percent of the county’s total population.
By 2020, Hispanics made up just under 12 percent of the population.
The white-only percent of the county’s population declined by 10 percentage points over the decade—from 72 percent in 2010 to 62 percent in 2020, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Spotsylvania schools spokeswoman Rene Daniels said the division is making new efforts to reach out to the Hispanic population.
The division has used federal COVID-19 relief dollars to hire an ESOL support specialist to work out of central office, Daniels said, and is planning to launch a Spanish-language version of its Facebook page in the next week.
Langridge, who has been principal of Cedar Forest for four years, said she started noticing that the parents of ESOL students were often missing from school events, whether because of a language barrier, work requirements, lack of transportation or other roadblocks.
“The people coming to our events were not representative of our school,” she said. “It’s important to meet the needs of our entire community.”
Cedar Forest is a Title 1 school, meaning it qualifies for extra federal funding based on the number of enrolled students who are considered low-income.
Langridge said the school has used Title 1 funds in the past few years to hire bilingual teachers who can assist ESOL families.
Title I funds also paid for transportation from surrounding neighborhoods to the school for the ESOL event.
Some 200 people attended the celebration, and Langridge said there has not been an event geared toward English-learning families of that size in at least four years.
School staff served tacos and fixings to the families and the students performed their two songs, accompanied by music teacher Matthew Little on ukulele.
After the performance, parents attended information sessions on how to support their children in literacy and math and how to access ParentVUE to see their children’s class schedules, bus information, grades and attendance and communicate with their children’s teachers.
“We hope they leave with a vision of what their children do at school every day,” Hefner said.
She said the school’s goal is to help ESOL students thrive in their new language without losing their native language and all the customs and heritage wrapped up in it.
“It’s bridging who you were with who you are,” she said. “Your cultural identity doesn’t need to be stifled.”
