Event aims to create a bridge between school and home for families of English learners

As families entered the cafeteria at Cedar Forest Elementary School in Spotsylvania on Thursday evening, children tugged on their parents hands and pointed out the risers set up in one corner.

They were excited to show their families where they would later be performing “Jambo”—a song about the word “Hello” in many different languages—and “This Land is Your Land.”

“The kids have been so proud,” said Tara Hefner, an English for Speakers of Other Languages—or ESOL—instructional coach at Cedar Forest. “All week they’ve been telling everyone, ‘We have a performance.’ ”

For many of the families—who immigrated to the U.S. from Honduras, Mexico, Yemen and Ghana, among others—it was the first time they had visited the hallways, classrooms, cafeteria and library of their child’s elementary school.

“Our families don’t feel they have a space in this place,” Hefner said. “We want to celebrate and connect them.”

That was the aim of last week’s ESOL Engagement night, organized by the school’s English language teachers and instructional coaches.

“The goal is to build a bridge between the community and the school,” said ESOL teacher Andrea Ramseur, one of the event’s lead organizers.