Falmouth Elementary students design ornaments to represent Virginia for 2022 National Christmas Tree

Every year before Christmas, Angela Formica, a third-grade teacher at Falmouth Elementary School in Stafford County, and her husband spend a weekend in Washington.

Part of their tradition is to visit the National Christmas Tree at President's Park on the grounds of the White House. The official National Christmas Tree is surrounded by 58 small trees, each representing a state, territory or school operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The ornaments for each tree are designed by students from the state, territory or school.

"I always wondered, who are these kids? How are they chosen?" Formica said.

She looked it up and discovered that she could apply on behalf of her students. So last December, she submitted an application to the National Park Service, which operates President's Park—and promptly forgot about it.

So she was baffled when Falmouth principal Sallie Burch said to her as they were getting coffee together one morning in September, "You didn't tell me about the Christmas tree."

Burch had received an email from the park service asking her to submit a letter recommending Formica's class, which had been selected as a finalist to represent Virginia in the 2022 National Christmas Tree display.

Burch was delighted.

"Angela has so many zany ideas and I support them all," she said with a laugh.

Formica wrote in her application essay that her class should be selected because, "We are the face of Virginia."

"I have students from all over America as we have many military families," she wrote. "We also have families from El Salvador, Mexico, Laos, Ghana and Afghanistan. My school is a Title I school where almost 50% of our school is economically disadvantaged. This would be an amazing experience to show my students that their voices and talents matter."

Formica learned in October that her class had officially been selected to decorate Virginia's tree. They had three weeks for each child to design an ornament showing what makes Virginia beautiful.

The students' finished designs, drawn in crayon, depict the ships that landed at Jamestown; dogwood trees in bloom; the great horned owl; the tiger swallowtail butterfly, Virginia's official state insect; the Great Stalacpipe Organ in Luray Caverns; Natural Bridge; the cardinal, Virginia's state bird; Mount Vernon; a dolphin; and many mountains and rivers.

The drawing of the Jamestown ship, by Hugo Oliveros, 8, an immigrant from Mexico, was chosen to be the thumbnail image representing all the Virginia designs on the website for the National Christmas tree, thenationaltree.org, Formica said.

Two of Formica's students this year are very recent immigrants who speak no English at all. It's incredibly meaningful for them to be able to represent Virginia to the world, she said.

Formica and some of her students and their families attended the 2022 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30.

The ceremony will be televised on CBS on Dec. 11 and will be available to stream at cbs.com starting Dec. 12. The ceremony was hosted for the second year by LL Cool J and featured holiday performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain and others, as well as a message from the president and first lady.

The National Christmas Tree and the 58 state and territory trees will be open to the public from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1. The display usually draws visitors from around the globe, according to the NPS.

Burch said she's proud of Formica and "her kiddos."

"I am so proud that she thought to give our kids this opportunity to be recognized internationally," she said.