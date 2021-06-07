Fifth-graders at Stafford's Kate Waller Barrett Elementary are video pals with Ugandan class

Kruzel said she registered at the site, but had forgotten about it until Wilson reached out to her.

For the first meet, each teacher prepared the students with questions for the other class, but the Ugandan students were too nervous to talk on camera.

Green Valley—a private Christian school that Wilson started with his brother to meet the need for education in the area—has only one computer.

The first meeting with Kruzel’s class was the first time many of the students had seen the computer used, let alone been invited to talk into it, Kruzel said.

“So they mostly just stared at us while the teacher answered our questions,” she said. “There was one brave soul, Calvin, who wants to be a lawyer when he grows up, and he spoke a little, but my class chants a lot and they were chanting ‘You’ve got this’ and I think that freaked him out.”

Kruzel’s students wanted to know if the Ugandan students saw animals on their way to school, what the climate is like, what subjects they study and what they ate for lunch.

They learned that the Ugandan students see farm animals on their way to school, just like many Stafford County students, and that they study many of the same subjects.

