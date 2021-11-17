 Skip to main content
Fight at James Monroe High School causes building to close Wednesday
Fight at James Monroe High School causes building to close Wednesday

A fight that broke out at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday has caused the building to close.

According to a robocall that went out Tuesday evening from Fredericksburg City Public Schools to the James Monroe community, Wednesday will be an asynchronous day for students and teachers because of the incident.

"A large group of students were involved in an altercation at James Monroe today," the robocall said. "Rest assured that everyone is OK. However, we are still investigating the incident, which will take some time. The investigation will be comprehensive and will go into tomorrow. With that being said, [Wednesday] will be an asynchronous learning day for James Monroe High School students only."

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

