Fight at James Monroe High School causes building to close

A fight that broke out at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday caused the building to close and school to be held asynchronously on Wednesday.

According to an email from Fredericksburg City Public Schools sent Wednesday afternoon to all James Monroe families and staff, the altercation occurred at bus dismissal Tuesday afternoon and involved "a large group of students."

"The police department was notified immediately and has continued to work with us," the email states.

School administration decided to close the building and convert Wednesday to an asynchronous day "due to the number of students involved and the developing information that went on through the evening and this morning," according to the email.

"At this point, we believe we have identified all of the students involved in the altercation and are concluding the investigation and discipline," the email continues. "We continue to believe that this matter is being handled carefully and is under control. We do not believe that there are any safety issues."

After meeting throughout the day with law enforcement, division leadership and staff, James Monroe High School administration decided to reopen school facilities at 3 p.m. Wednesday.