Firm: Lawsuit to be filed Friday against Spotsylvania School Board

A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.

The Edwards Law Firm announced the pending litigation in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

The suit will be filed in Spotsylvania General District Court on behalf of Makaila Keyes, 19, a 2020 graduate of Courtland. It alleges that the School Board, specifically Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail, violated the Freedom of Information Act, employment and education law in actions taken during its Jan. 10, 2022, meeting.

“The petition alleges that School Board Chairman Mr. Kirk Twigg willfully and knowingly violated Ms. Keyes’ [FOIA] rights when, against the warnings of certain colleagues, he chose to: (1) Propose, push, and pass a substantially and materially altered meeting agenda without an opportunity for public inspection; (2) Declare and conduct an unlawful closed meeting that was on neither the original proposed agenda, nor on the substantially and materially altered substitute agenda, and; (3) Declare and conduct an unlawful closed meeting without holding a vote to go into closed session,” the law firm’s statement reads.

The firm says the lawsuit will also allege that Gillespie, Phelps and Abuismail violated FOIA “when they followed Twigg into the unlawful closed meeting without a vote, without public notice, and against their colleagues’ warnings of impending FOIA violations,” according to the statement.

The School Board has been notified of the intent to file the lawsuit, according to the firm. The lawsuit will request the payment of fines of between $4,500 and $17,000 by each of the named members.

