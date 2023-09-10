Spotsylvania students who wish to go by a nickname not commonly associated with the name on their official record must submit a form signed by their parent or guardian.

The form is to be used in accordance with a new policy adopted last month by the School Board.

The policy, titled “Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students,” is based on model policies governing the treatment of transgender students that were released in July by the Virginia Department of Education under the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Spotsylvania’s policy requires school personnel to refer to a student only by the name appearing on the student’s official record, or by “any nickname commonly associated with the name that appears in the student’s official record.”

In order to use any other name, the school must have a signed form in the student’s record.

The Free Lance–Star obtained a copy of the form, which asks for the student’s preferred name and for the parent or guardian to select from a list of gender identifications and pronouns.

The list of gender identifications includes male, female, “trans male to female,” “trans female to male” and “other.”

The use of “historically shortened names or associated nicknames, i.e. Joseph to ‘Joe,’ Jennifer to ‘Jen,’ Charles to ‘Chip,’ Elizabeth to ‘Beth’” does not require the signed form.

In addition to authorizing nicknames, parents and guardians must sign and submit the form in order for their student to be allowed to use a non-gendered, single-user restroom.

The form is also required in order for a student to be able to use the bathroom, locker room or “other intimate space” associated with the student’s preferred gender identification.

The following language is included in this section of the form: “I have attached documentation from a physician indicating a change of gender for my child on the basis of clinical diagnosis.”