Fredericksburg-area school division dashboards report positive COVID cases, quarantines

On Tuesday, five days into the school year, Fauquier County school superintendent David Jeck announced that 244 students were in quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19.

“Now, more have trickled in today; we have more positives today that have been reported, and after contact tracing, that will result in more quarantines. And, that’s truly a shame,” Jeck said in a video posted to YouTube by Fauquier County Public Schools Tuesday night.

Jeck said 15 percent of families have opted their students out of wearing a mask.

An Aug. 12 public health emergency order from the Virginia health commissioner mandates the wearing of masks in K–12 school settings; however, the order states that “any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school may request a reasonable accommodation.”

“We all recognize and understand there are legitimate exemptions to mask wearing as provided within the state health commissioner’s order,” Jeck said in his video message. “We all get that. But what we’re asking and what I’m asking specifically, is for you, as a family, to perhaps reconsider opting your child out of mask wearing.”