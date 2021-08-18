Fredericksburg-area school division dashboards report positive COVID cases, quarantines

Local divisions are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 and staff and student quarantines after the first week of school.
The first day of school for King George County was Monday, Aug. 9. For the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, the division is reporting four positive cases among staff and 10 positive cases among students. Five staff members and 28 students are in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 in school.
King George is reporting cases and quarantines via a dashboard which is accessible from the division’s homepage, kgcs.k12.va.us.
Stafford County also returned to school Aug. 9. The division’s COVID-19 dashboard—accessible from its homepage, staffordschools.net—had not been updated Wednesday afternoon to include data from the first week of school, Aug. 9 to 13.
For the previous week, Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, the dashboard shows seven staff positive, three staff quarantined and one staff positive from school exposure. For the same week, 24 students were positive and 47 were quarantined. One student positive resulted from school exposure.
Stafford’s dashboard includes separate files for student and staff health data, as well as case numbers and quarantines per school—including whether the positive cases were the result of exposure at school.
Fredericksburg City students returned for the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 10. The division’s dashboard for the week ending Aug. 14 shows one positive staff case, four positive student cases and 27 students in quarantine. No staff or students were identified as having contracted COVID-19 at school, according to the dashboard, which is located in the COVID-19 information hub accessible from the division’s homepage, fxbgschools.us.
Spotsylvania students returned Thursday, Aug. 12. For the school week of Aug. 12 and 13, the division is reporting 24 positive cases—two among staff and the rest among students—and 97 quarantines.
Spotsylvania’s dashboard does not specify how many people are quarantined following exposure at school. It does break down cases and quarantines by location. The dashboard is located at spotsylvania.k12.va.us/Page/5185.
On Tuesday, five days into the school year, Fauquier County school superintendent David Jeck announced that 244 students were in quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Now, more have trickled in today; we have more positives today that have been reported, and after contact tracing, that will result in more quarantines. And, that’s truly a shame,” Jeck said in a video posted to YouTube by Fauquier County Public Schools Tuesday night.
Jeck said 15 percent of families have opted their students out of wearing a mask.
An Aug. 12 public health emergency order from the Virginia health commissioner mandates the wearing of masks in K–12 school settings; however, the order states that “any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school may request a reasonable accommodation.”
“We all recognize and understand there are legitimate exemptions to mask wearing as provided within the state health commissioner’s order,” Jeck said in his video message. “We all get that. But what we’re asking and what I’m asking specifically, is for you, as a family, to perhaps reconsider opting your child out of mask wearing.”
The Virginia Department of Health has prepared an infographic to help the public understand what should happen when there is a case of COVID-19 in school.
According to the guidance, when a child is diagnosed with the illness, a report gets sent to the health department, which assigns a case investigator to get in touch with the child’s parents or guardians.
The case investigator begins the contact tracing process by talking with the family about who the child has been in contact with and also with the school to determine class schedules or seating charts, without revealing name or identity.
After this, school administration is “encouraged” to notify parents, guardians, students and staff about the situation “while maintaining confidentiality.”
Once close contacts are identified—those who were within six feet of the infected student for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, unless both the infected student and the contact were wearing face masks—they will be contacted by someone from the health department and asked to quarantine for 14 days after their last contact.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
auphaus@freelancestar.com@flsadele