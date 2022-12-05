 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericksburg-area schools earn Purple Star awards

Multiple schools in the Fredericksburg area have earned Purple Star awards for meeting the needs of students from military families, the Virginia Department of Education announced Monday. 

In Fredericksburg, Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and Walker–Grant Middle School earned the Purple Star designation.

In Stafford County, Margaret Brent, Rockhill, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools and North Stafford High School earned the distinction. 

Spotsylvania County's Purple Star schools are Brock Road, Lee Hill and Wilderness elementary schools. 

Rockhill, Widewater, Winding Creek and Wilderness elementary schools have earned Purple Star status for the second time, according to the VDOE. 

The VDOE, with the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, first started awarding Purple Star status in 2018.

To qualify, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact for military students and families, and must demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of military students by providing resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools. 

Purple Star schools retain the designation for three years before they are required to reapply.

Altogether, 189 schools in Virginia earned Purple Star status this year.

Adele Uphaus: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

