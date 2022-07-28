Fredericksburg-area schools still hiring to fill vacant positions

With less than two weeks before local students return to classrooms, area school divisions are filling vacant positions.

Division leaders say they will be able to open for the first day of school, but are continuing to hire to drive down class sizes.

“Each new hire at this point forward really has an impact on lowering class sizes,” Kelly Guempel, interim superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, told the School Board at a meeting Tuesday. “We do have every class covered.”

The Spotsylvania School Board has been meeting weekly for the past two weeks to approve personnel packages and other initiatives to help staff the schools.

So far this month, the board has approved filling 16 full-time teaching positions with paraprofessionals who are enrolled in teacher licensure programs and converting eight data coach positions and four middle school teaching positions to special education case managers.

Guempel said Tuesday that special education is the area with the highest level of vacancies, followed by secondary English and math teachers.

The division has 127 open teaching positions, Guempel said, though he said that 60 of those are new positions that were added in the budget for this year.

Not counting those 60 positions, the division only has seven more licensed vacancies than it did at this time last year, Guempel said.

According to budget documents for fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, 54 new full-time teaching positions were added to the budget to comply with state standards of quality.

Spotsylvania is also advertising for a chief human resources officer, director of finance and executive director of student support services, according to the division website. The School Board is in the process of hiring a new superintendent and the position of assistant superintendent has been vacant since June.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has 19 open positions, human resources director Sue Keffer said this week.

Both Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools will be able to open with a teacher in every classroom, Keffer said, but each school has openings for five more classroom teachers that would reduce class sizes.

Keffer said the larger classes will be only in grades 4 and 5. The estimated class size in those grade levels is 28 students, which is still in compliance with state standards of quality, she said.

“We will make every effort to keep [kindergarten, first and second grade class sizes] at 22 or below, but ensure that they do not go above 24,” Keffer said.

At the secondary level, Walker–Grant Middle School is in need of six teachers, primarily in math and special education. James Monroe High School is fully staffed with teachers, but needs two counselors and a nurse, Keffer said.

King George County Public Schools has 13 total openings—six at the high school, two each at the middle school and at King George and Potomac elementary schools and one in preschool, division spokesperson Amanda Higgins said this week.

The third county elementary school, Sealston, is fully staffed, Higgins said.

“With the current vacancies, each school has a plan in place with substitutes to cover the vacancies and classes,” she said.

Stafford County schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said Thursday that there are about 100 vacant teaching positions across the division.

“As we are rapidly filling positions, our numbers change daily,” Osborn said.

Osborn said special education is “an area of concern,” due to the number of vacancies. Other openings are evenly spread among elementary and secondary schools.

Caroline County’s three elementary schools each have one remaining vacancy, school division spokesperson Kimberly Young said last week. There are six vacancies at the middle school and two at the high school, with six offers pending for those positions.