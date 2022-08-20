Fredericksburg-area SOL results show growth over last year

Fredericksburg-area students are making progress toward regaining learning lost due to pandemic disruptions, assessments released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education show.

For all local school divisions, the results of the standards of learning tests taken this spring reflect gains in student achievement over those taken last spring.

Local and statewide pass rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, a fact the VDOE emphasized in a press release Thursday, pinning the results on “the continuing impact of prolonged school closures on student learning.”

“The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021—when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules—we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms,” said Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction, in the press release.

Virginia elementary and middle school students sit for SOL exams in math and reading each spring. Writing, science and history SOL exams are also administered at the end of certain courses or as needed for graduation.

Statewide and locally, students made some of the greatest gains in math. In Fredericksburg and Caroline County, the overall pass rate for math improved by 13 and 16 points, respectively. Students in King George also improved their pass rate in math by 13 points.

Spotsylvania students improved their math pass rate by seven points and Stafford students by one point. The statewide pass rate for math improved by 12 points.

Reading pass rates improved more modestly, both statewide and locally. Fredericksburg students’ pass rate in reading remained level between last May and this May, while Spotsylvania and Caroline students improved by one point.

Stafford students improved their pass rate by four points—also the statewide improvement—and King George students by five.

Gains aside, this year’s pass rates for all local divisions were lower than or equal to statewide scores and remain lower than 2018–19 results.

Local school divisions acknowledged that the test results continue to lag behind, but emphasized the growth shown by students and praised the efforts of teachers to make up lost learning.

“The current information provides hard data that cannot be ignored—achievement gaps have grown across the board,” Stafford schools superintendent Thomas Taylor said. “Stafford Schools is committed to closing those gaps. We have hired amazing teachers who are committed to investing time and passion into our students, providing extraordinary learning experiences that will begin the hard work of narrowing these gaps.”

King George’s acting division superintendent Jesse Boyd said the division’s scores, “like the scores of most school divisions in the Commonwealth, are not where we would like them to be.”

“However, our amazing teaching staff is working tirelessly to close the learning gaps we know exist,” Boyd wrote in an email Thursday. “I will say these scores speak loudly to the value of the experience we offer our students in our schools. I feel comfortable in saying a large contributing factor to these scores were the barriers educators faced while offering instruction virtually.”

Caroline County school division spokeswoman Kimberly Young said SOL testing serves as a “moment-in-time” measure of student learning and that the division will pair results with “other substantive success criteria” to “continue informing our instructional practices and decision making.”

“We will utilize these metrics to further refine our ‘post-pandemic’ continuous improvement plans to address learning loss and ‘3E’ [enrolled, enlisted, employed] readiness for all students,” Young wrote in an email Friday.

Fredericksburg schools spokeswoman Katie Hornung said in a statement Friday that, “We are taken aback when we see the learning loss that impacted every corner of Virginia.”

“And, certainly, these lowered scores were realized right here in Fredericksburg,” she continued. “While every locality is unique, the immense weight of lengthy closures and COVID-related issues affected every child and family.”

Hornung said city schools are facing the impact of pandemic-related school closures as well as “internal challenges that we are readily addressing, which align with the State Superintendent of Instruction’s thinking that recovery will be a multi-year process.”

The VDOE canceled state assessments in spring 2020 after the sudden closure of schools, and results for 2020–21 reflect reduced student participation.

“The wide variations in participation rates and learning conditions should be taken into consideration when reviewing 2020-2021 data,” the VDOE notes on the School Quality Profiles website.

Interim Spotsylvania superintendent Kelly Guempel said waiving the accountability requirements had an impact on trends reflected by this year’s results.

“As a result, this year’s data becomes a new baseline for growth and improvement” Guempel said. “We have reviewed our data and have already designed strategies that will help us reach our goals to continually increase student achievement across the board.”

The results released this week show that statewide achievement gaps between 2018–19 and this year are wider for certain groups of students, such as those who are English learners and those who are Black or economically disadvantaged.

Statewide, the pass rate for students from those groups, for whom virtual learning and at-home learning may have been more difficult, was between 20 and 23 points lower this year than in 2018–19.

Locally, Fredericksburg and Caroline—the two divisions with the lowest pass rates on this year’s math and reading SOLs—also have the highest percentages of students from these groups.

Twenty percent of city students are English learners, 45% are economically disadvantaged and 34% are Black, according to Fall 2021 enrollment statistics, while 45% of Caroline students are economically disadvantaged.

Hornung noted the diversity of Fredericksburg City Public Schools in her statement.

“Understanding our diversity in Fredericksburg, we will continue to focus our efforts on each group,” she said. “We will take these results and design plans for each child’s recovery from learning loss.”