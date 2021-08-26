Fredericksburg-area SOL scores fall sharply during pandemic

Fredericksburg-area school division’s SOL results for 2020–21 reflect the unprecedented challenges educators and students have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Rather than measure school and division performance, the scores “establish a baseline for recovery from the pandemic,” the Virginia Department of Education said in a press release Thursday announcing the publication of the results.
Accreditation has been waived for the 2021–22 school year and federal accountability will be based on pre-pandemic performance.
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in the VDOE press release.
SOL testing was canceled for the 2019–20 academic year, so spring 2021 tests were the first state assessments administered in two years.
Pass rates reflect the disruption in instruction students have experienced since schools were closed in March 2019. They also reflect declines in public school enrollment related to the pandemic during the 2020–21 academic year, and the larger number of parents who opted their children out of taking the tests this past spring.
Statewide, only 75.5 percent of students took reading tests and 78.7 percent took math tests this past spring, compared with 99 percent taking both subjects in 2018–19.
Tests were administered in reading and math to students in grades 3–8 and at the end of the course in Algebra I and II and Geometry. Science SOL test were administered to students in grades 5 and 8 and at the end of the course in biology, chemistry and Earth science.
Of students who didn’t opt out, the statewide pass rate for reading was 69 percent. For math, it was 54 percent and for science, it was 59 percent.
The 2018–19 pass rates for those three subjects were 78, 82 and 81 percent, respectively.
The VDOE and local school districts are encouraging the community not to compare the new results with previous years or with those of other local districts, given the varying ways students were taught and attended school.
“Last year was not a normal school year for students and teachers, in Virginia or elsewhere, so making comparisons with prior years would be inappropriate,” the VDOE press release states.
Local results follow the same trends as the statewide results, with lower overall pass rates and steeper declines among Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged children and English learners.
Declines were also steeper in math and science than in reading for all local divisions.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools superintendent Marci Catlett said teachers will use the SOL scores to design plans to help students get back to where they need to be.
“We have to individualize the way we approach this,” Catlett said. “Everyone is at a different point now in some form or another. We will be using these scores as baseline information and building from there to improve academic achievement, being responsive to the individual academic needs of all our students.”
Sarah Calveric, Caroline County Public Schools superintendent, said the division will use SOL results “in partnership with additional student analytics to address learning loss, appropriate resources, conduct ongoing progress monitoring and ultimately return to pre-COVID academic achievement levels.”
She said that because of the “enormous number of COVID-related variables” that impacted last school year, school divisions need to use “multiple data points” to make decisions going forward.
