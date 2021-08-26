Fredericksburg-area SOL scores fall sharply during pandemic

Tests were administered in reading and math to students in grades 3–8 and at the end of the course in Algebra I and II and Geometry. Science SOL test were administered to students in grades 5 and 8 and at the end of the course in biology, chemistry and Earth science.

Of students who didn’t opt out, the statewide pass rate for reading was 69 percent. For math, it was 54 percent and for science, it was 59 percent.

The 2018–19 pass rates for those three subjects were 78, 82 and 81 percent, respectively.

The VDOE and local school districts are encouraging the community not to compare the new results with previous years or with those of other local districts, given the varying ways students were taught and attended school.

“Last year was not a normal school year for students and teachers, in Virginia or elsewhere, so making comparisons with prior years would be inappropriate,” the VDOE press release states.

Local results follow the same trends as the statewide results, with lower overall pass rates and steeper declines among Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged children and English learners.

Declines were also steeper in math and science than in reading for all local divisions.