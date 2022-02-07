Fredericksburg City and School Board reschedule public hearing on school construction

The city's Economic Development Authority is partially funding the study.

“Moseley Architects has done a lot of work in Virginia, and in the city, and are familiar with this building as well. They are part of the First Choice team ... and they have a demonstrated ability to be creative," Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said in the press release. "They’ll do a thorough evaluation of the potential for the 2300 Fall Hill building, and also the potential for co-location of a school and an office building on the Idlewild land. It was important to City Council to gather and consider information on all of the possibilities."

City Council and the School Board will have time to consider the feasibility study before the rescheduled public hearing on the interim agreement with First Choice.

If approved, that agreement will allow First Choice to begin partial design work on a new middle school in Idlewild at a cost of $1.3 million and should take 90 days to complete.

The interim agreement will also lead to a refined cost estimate for the entire new school construction, which is currently estimated at $55 to $65 million.