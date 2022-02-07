Fredericksburg City and School Board reschedule public hearing on school construction

Fredericksburg's City Council and School Board have rescheduled a public hearing to consider a school construction interim agreement for Thursday, March 24, according to a joint press release issued Friday.
A public hearing and vote on the draft interim agreement—which allows the design-build team First Choice, LLC to begin work on the design of a new middle school while parties negotiate a comprehensive agreement that will encompass the final design and construction—had been scheduled for last month, but was postponed so the city can consider a proposal from Mary Washington Hospital to trade the old hospital building at 2300 Fall Hill Avenue building for city-owned land at Idlewild.
Moseley Architects, which is one half of the First Choice public-private partnership, is conducting a feasibility study on repurposing the hospital building for several uses, including a new secondary school, a new elementary school, an office, a center for career and technical education or a facility that would combine those elements.
According to the press release, the feasibility study, which is estimated to be complete on March 4, will lead to a list of "pros and cons" associated with reusing the old hospital building.
The city's Economic Development Authority is partially funding the study.
“Moseley Architects has done a lot of work in Virginia, and in the city, and are familiar with this building as well. They are part of the First Choice team ... and they have a demonstrated ability to be creative," Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said in the press release. "They’ll do a thorough evaluation of the potential for the 2300 Fall Hill building, and also the potential for co-location of a school and an office building on the Idlewild land. It was important to City Council to gather and consider information on all of the possibilities."
City Council and the School Board will have time to consider the feasibility study before the rescheduled public hearing on the interim agreement with First Choice.
If approved, that agreement will allow First Choice to begin partial design work on a new middle school in Idlewild at a cost of $1.3 million and should take 90 days to complete.
The interim agreement will also lead to a refined cost estimate for the entire new school construction, which is currently estimated at $55 to $65 million.
The School Board also is planning to use federal pandemic relief funds to renovate Walker-Grant Middle School so that it can be used as a third elementary school.
The relief funds must be spent by 2024, School Board Chair Katie Pomeroy said in the press release, so "time is of the essence."
The School Board identified opening a new middle school and a third elementary school as the primary tools for alleviating significant overcrowding in city schools.
"Working together with City Council toward an interim agreement is important right now because it will give us the cost of the new middle school," Pomeroy said. "But, it will also keep us in the best position to simultaneously open a middle school in fall 2024 and open the existing Walker-Grant Middle School as the third elementary school.”
According to the press release, City Council also recognizes that school capacity issues are "a very high community priority."
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele