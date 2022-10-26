Fredericksburg City Council approves bond ordinance for new middle school, renovation of wastewater treatment plant

Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday approved issuing bonds to pay for several capital projects, including building a new middle school and renovating the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The principal amount of the bond issue is not to exceed $80 million and the true interest cost is not to exceed 6%, according to the approved resolution.

The city will use $58 million to fund the new middle school, which will be constructed at the intersection of Gateway and Idlewild boulevards.

The remainder of the $77 million estimated total cost to build the new school is expected to come from statewide grants for school construction, city and school division fund balances, proffer funds and interest earnings.

Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley told council members Tuesday that the fiscal impact on taxpayers will be an estimated 4- to 6-cent increase on the real estate property tax rate, which is currently set at 86 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Whitley said the estimate is based on a forecasted additional debt service amount of about $4.8 million per year.

City Council built $2 million for debt service into the budget for the current fiscal year and that amount will be available, Whitley said. That, plus anticipated growth in the city, should prevent the need to raise the real estate tax rate by more than six cents, he said.

Council member Matt Kelly, who cast the only vote against approving the bond ordinance, expressed doubt about Whitley's forecast.

He said it doesn't take into account the operational cost of the new middle school and the existing Walker-Grant Middle School, which will be renovated and converted into a third elementary school using primarily the school division's pandemic relief funds.

The School Board's most recent estimate of the operating cost for the middle school is $2.4 million per year. About 35% of that amount would be paid for by the state.

Kelly said it's not clear if the estimate includes transportation costs, and he expressed continued concern about whether it makes sense to invest so much in a new school.

"We do have some challenges [in education in the city] that are going to require not bricks and mortar but programming and resources," he said. "I'm not saying there is not a capacity issue, but it is in no way the significant, major part of what we're facing. We are making a huge commitment to what I will call the smaller piece of the bigger issue of education today."

Kelly said he thinks approving the new school with its $77 million price tag will "put a real crimp" in City Council's ability to accommodate the school division's future funding requests.

Other members said City Council, the School Board and the staff of both entities have worked hard to examine every possibility and ensure the solution approved Tuesday is the most cost-effective.

"We came to this decision as a way to be the best possible stewards of taxpayer money," Council Member Jason Graham said. "Yes, this is an expensive project. But it is a much less expensive solution than if we were to build a third elementary school, wait for the current Walker-Grant to get even further crowded and then try to rehab it or build a new middle school."

Kerry Devine agreed with Graham, saying it is "necessary" to build the new school now and asking for the community's support.

"The time is now and we are moving ahead," she said. "We all realize it is a physical building and that there is more to education than a building. Our school system needs the space, but it also needs the support of the community—all of the community."

City Council delayed approving the comprehensive agreement with First Choice, LLC, the public-private firm chosen by the School Board to design and construct the new school, until its next meeting in order to give staff time to complete negotiation of all terms.

Council members also approved the second read of a budget amendment incorporating the cost of the new school.