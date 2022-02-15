Fredericksburg City Council discusses schools in work session

Fredericksburg City Councilman Jason Graham said he is full speed ahead on building a new $65 million middle school.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine said she has issues with the School Board swapping a plan to construct a cheaper elementary school for a more expensive middle school, but stressed that she’s willing to make it work.

The comments from Graham and Devine came during a recent work session.

During the work session, City Council agreed to meet following the release of a study by Moseley Architects on the feasibility of converting the former Mary Washington Hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. into more school capacity.

The meeting will occur prior to a joint public hearing between the City Council and the School Board on March 24 to vote on the draft interim agreement to allow First Choice, LLC, to begin work on the design of a new middle school.

The decision to meet prior to the public hearing came after Councilman Matt Kelly expressed frustrations that council has yet to engage in robust conversations about the pros and cons of building a new middle school, which would also come along with renovating Walker–Grant Middle into a third elementary school.

“I think the most important part of this is that the third elementary school has always been the point,” Graham said. “It’s always been the final objective … that’s where the congestion and the overcrowding is.”

The initial public hearing was postponed from last month to allow city officials to examine the possibility of swapping land for the new school in the Idlewild subdivision for the old hospital.

Kelly said the conversation around the new school hasn’t been properly brought to the public. He said that with teacher shortages throughout the nation, he wonders how the school system will land quality educators and other personnel to staff a fifth school.

Federal funds will cover Walker–Grant’s renovation, but Kelly said he’s concerned about operational costs.

He also said the School Board needs to be held accountable for the academic performance of the students if taxpayer funds are spent on a new school.

“This is a huge investment for the city and I don’t think it’s inappropriate for the residents of Fredericksburg to ask ‘If we do this what are we going to see in the schools? What is going to change if something needs to change and how is it going to change?’” Kelly said. “I think that’s a legitimate question to ask which we haven’t asked yet.”

One of Kelly’s primary concerns is that neither of the two recordings of minutes from the Expansion, Capacity and Enrollment Taskforce in 2021 showed any conversation about a new middle school before the plan was put forth by the School Board.

According to the minutes from the Feb. 25, 2021, meeting, the five options were to: eliminate single-stream and reallocate grades at schools, hybrid or year-round schedule changes, construct a new elementary school, renovate or expand an existing building not owned by city schools or to renovate an existing building that’s currently owned by the school system.

Cost was third on the list of considerations behind education and social, cultural and community needs.

Graham and Devine both served on the taskforce. During the work session, Devine instructed Kelly to look forward and not back at previous ECE meetings, saying “how we got to [the middle school] doesn’t seem to satisfy you, but that’s where we are.”

Devine said it’s bothersome that Kelly has continued to press other council members about the lack of discussion of a new middle school in the ECE’s minutes. She said Kelly wants to take the issue “five steps back.”

“It is a struggle to get to where we want to be but we’re all headed in that direction,” Devine said. “I would encourage you to not keep going back to minutes that apparently aren’t thorough enough for you and to look to the future and to look at what direction we’re going to get to.”

Devine said the vision of City Council and the vision of the School Board aren’t yet aligned but they’re working toward it.

Councilman Jon Gerlach noted that a study on future growth in Fredericksburg indicated that the population will increase from 28,000 to 38,000 by 2040.

He and Councilman Tim Duffy said that if the new middle school is built, expandability has to be one of the primary focuses. Gerlach said he doesn’t believe the new school will be the final one in Fredericksburg.

“We’re going to be adding a thousand, 1,200, maybe 1,500 more students in the next 18 years,” Gerlach said. “How do we do that without bankrupting the city?”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

