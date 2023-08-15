Fredericksburg City Public Schools predicts that three of its four schools will be accredited by the Virginia Department of Education this year and one, Walker–Grant Middle School, will be accredited with conditions.

Heidi Miller, the division’s director of assessment and accountability, presented accreditation predictions to the School Board at Monday’s regular meeting.

Accreditation for each year is based on data from the preceding school year and considers student performance levels on the following school quality indicators: academic achievement, achievement gaps among certain student groups and student engagement and outcomes.

Division-wide, eight student groups showed improvement over the 2021–22 school year, Miller said — all but one of these groups in math.

Black students at Hugh Mercer Elementary improved their performance in math from a level three (below standard) to a level one (at or exceeding standard), and Black students at James Monroe High School improved in math from a level two (near standard or showing significant improvement) to level one.

Math performance among Black students at Lafayette Elementary improved from a level three to a level two.

Economically disadvantaged and Hispanic students at Walker–Grant improved math performance from a level three to a level two and economically disadvantaged students at James Monroe improved from a level three to a level one.

In English, special education students at Walker–Grant improved their performance from a level three to a level two.

Across all schools, performance in math and English was at level one for white and Asian students and English learners.

“The majority of groups are level one,” Miller said. “Special education students remain the highest level of concern followed by Black, multi-race and economically disadvantaged students.”

Miller emphasized that the results are preliminary and that the division expects any change that would come when the state releases final accreditation ratings in September to be “for the better.”

“We are closely watching Walker–Grant, which may achieve level one (across all student groups) in English,” she said. “We are (also) unsure regarding student engagement and outcome.”

This performance indicator takes into account chronic absenteeism, dropout and graduation rates and college, career and civic readiness.

Fredericksburg schools — along with schools across the state and nation —struggled with chronic absenteeism last year, according to preliminary results. Hugh Mercer and James Monroe performed at a level three for this indicator and Lafayette and Walker–Grant at a level two.

Reducing chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 10% or more of the academic year for any reason, including excused absences, unexcused absences, and suspensions, is an area of emphasis for many school divisions in Virginia, according to the VDOE.

The state started considering chronic absenteeism as a factor in measuring school performance in 2018. This was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but reinstated for the 2022–23 school year.

Data released last year by the National Center for Education Statistics showed that more than 70% of schools across the country saw increases in chronic absenteeism since the beginning of the pandemic.