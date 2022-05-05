Fredericksburg City Public Schools receives state grant for electric school buses

Electric school buses will be coming to Fredericksburg City Public Schools, thanks to a $2.6 million grant awarded to the division by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's clean school bus program.

The grant will offset the purchase of 10 electric school buses and is part of more than $14 million being awarded by VDEQ to public schools throughout the state to replace diesel buses with electric.

Ten other school divisions will receive the grants, which VDEQ announced Wednesday.

The clean school bus program is funded by the Volkswagen environmental mitigation trust, which was established in 2017 for each state by federal court order according to the terms of a settlement agreement over allegations that Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act.

Fredericksburg schools applied for the grant to support the purchase of 10 buses in January.

School Board Chair Katie Pomeroy said she is "thrilled" about the grant.

"Since 2020, FCPS has been actively investigating ways our school district can improve our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint," she said. "Replacing 10 diesel school buses with electric buses will have a huge impact. Not only will this be a step towards lower emissions and cleaner air, but it will be a tangible way to demonstrate to our students that we care about sustainability and the health of the earth they will inherit from us."

The city school division has 37 school buses.

