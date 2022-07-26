Fredericksburg City schools announces new principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary

Fredericksburg City Public Schools on Monday announced that longtime school division employee James Snyder will be the new principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary.

Snyder has worked for the division since 2001, first as a high school social studies teacher, then as International Baccalaureate diploma program coordinator and then as assistant principal at both Walker–Grant Middle School and James Monroe High School.

Snyder's wife graduated from Fredericksburg schools and his two sons are enrolled in the division.

In an email sent Monday evening to the Hugh Mercer community, Snyder said he is "honored to be your principal" and excited about the opportunity "to lead such an amazing school, supportive community, and wonderful students.

"I believe that schools and education are community institutions that are only as successful and strong as the relationship is between the schools and families," Snyder wrote. "I view my role as a leader as one that needs to ensure that we have strong and open communication, community involvement, and the best interest of the students in all our actions."

The School Board is expected to approve Snyder's appointment at its Aug. 1 meeting.

Snyder is replacing Kimberly Doucette, who left Hugh Mercer for a student support position at James Monroe High School.