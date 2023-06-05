Fredericksburg City Public Schools's Mobile Cafe will hit city streets and neighborhoods next week to provide free lunches to all youth aged 18 and under.
Meal service will run through July 21, Monday through Friday, at the following locations:
- Weston Circle and Wicklow Drive from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Bragg Hill Courts from 11:25 to 11:45 a.m.
- Heritage Park Apartments from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Crestview Apartments from 12:25 to 12:45 p.m.
- Forest Village Apartments from 12:50 to 1:15 p.m.
- Wellington Woods from 11:10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg branch, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Mayfield Community Center from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
- Hazel Hill Community from 12:55 to 1:15 p.m.
- The Commons Apartments from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Idlewild Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Kendalwood Apartments from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
- Townsend Square Apartments from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
- Camden Hills from 12:55 to 1:15 p.m.
- Doris Buffett Pool from noon to 2 p.m.
Children must pick up their own lunches and eat at the location. Parents are not permitted to pick up lunches for their children.
Visit cityschoolscafe.com, call 540/372-1130 x2397, or email bkiernan@cityschools.com for more information.
Adele Uphaus: 540/735-1973
@flsadele