Fredericksburg City schools' COVID-19 dashboard now available

Fredericksburg City Public Schools now has a dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the division.

The database, available at fxbgschools.us/return-to-school under the heading “Helpful Links,” is updated weekly and lists the number of positive cases and people quarantined among both students and staff.

Data goes back to Aug. 3 and shows a total of five positive cases among staff members and 14 staff members quarantined through the week of Oct. 26.

In that time frame, there have been no positive cases in students and no students quarantined.

There are about 3,700 students and 500 staff members in the city school system.

The dashboard was live on Oct. 23 and data going back to August was added last week, interim Assistant Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt said.

The majority of city students do not yet have the option to return to school in person. The division plans to offer a hybrid model in January.