Fredericksburg City schools' COVID-19 dashboard now available

Fredericksburg City Public Schools now has a dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the division.
The database, available at fxbgschools.us/return-to-school under the heading “Helpful Links,” is updated weekly and lists the number of positive cases and people quarantined among both students and staff.
Data goes back to Aug. 3 and shows a total of five positive cases among staff members and 14 staff members quarantined through the week of Oct. 26.
In that time frame, there have been no positive cases in students and no students quarantined.
There are about 3,700 students and 500 staff members in the city school system.
The dashboard was live on Oct. 23 and data going back to August was added last week, interim Assistant Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt said.
The majority of city students do not yet have the option to return to school in person. The division plans to offer a hybrid model in January.
This week, the division plans to bring back students with special needs, early English language learners, homeless students, students who need academic intervention and those with limited internet access.
According to the division’s student transition plan, each of the five school buildings will have approximately 25 percent of its students return this month for three hours a day, four days a week. Buildings will be closed for deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
Stafford and Spotsylvania public schools have also made COVID-19 dashboards available to the public.
In Stafford, where a hybrid model began Oct. 26 for elementary students, the dashboard—available as a pop-out from the division’s homepage, staffordschools.net—shows eight positive cases among staff members and 25 staff members quarantined in the past four weeks.
Six Stafford students have tested positive and 23 have been quarantined in the past four weeks.
There have been a total of about 113 staff members and about 43 students quarantined since Aug. 3.
Sixty-five staff members and 11 students have tested positive since Aug. 3.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard is available on the division’s “Return to Learn” information page at spotsylvania.k12.va.us/Page/4976.
Spotsylvania students in all grade levels had the opportunity to begin hybrid in-person learning Oct. 12.
The dashboard shows four active staff member cases and seven student cases in the most recent week, Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
Twenty-one total Spotsylvania students and staff were quarantined that week.
There have been a total of 63 positive cases and 213 people quarantined since Aug. 3 in the school division.
Caroline County Public Schools does not have a public COVID-19 dashboard, but Jose Diaz, director of human resources and communication, said there have been five positive cases and 37 staff members quarantined since Aug. 24.
King George County Public Schools also does not have a public COVID-19 dashboard, because in-person instruction has not yet begun, Superintendent Robert Benson said. He said there have been a total of six cases and 23 quarantines since Aug. 31.
The University of Mary Washington has a COVID-19 dashboard—available at umw.edu/advisories/coronavirus/dashboard—that is updated daily, Monday through Friday.
According to the dashboard, 26 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the university since Aug. 31. As of Nov. 3, there is one active case.
All 82 quarantine spaces and 38 isolation spaces are available, according to the dashboard.
Students returned to the UMW campus in September, but most classes are still being held virtually.
Germanna Community College does not a public dashboard and spokesman Mike Zitz said there are no plans to create one “at this time,” because faculty and staff are still working remotely and classes are being held virtually.
So far, the college knows of no positive cases on campus, Zitz said.
