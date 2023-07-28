Over two days this week, about 45 new employees of Fredericksburg City Public Schools gathered for New Staff Academy, which the division hosted for the first time this year.

“The goal was just to make them feel welcome and acclimated to our division and give them an introduction to our small, tight-knit community,” said Tristin Fidler, director of teacher quality for Fredericksburg City schools.

With Virginia — and the nation — dealing with a severe teacher shortage, divisions are stepping up efforts to recruit and retain new hires. Fidler said FCPS staff attended a conference where they heard about other divisions hosting their own versions of the New Staff Academy.

“We thought, ‘Oh gosh, we have to do this,’” Fidler said.

The Academy began on Tuesday with a group welcome at the Walker–Grant Center, followed by lunch provided by Foode and hosted at the 718 Venue in downtown Fredericksburg and then a trip to Carl’s by bus for ice cream.

The new employees had a chance to meet with division superintendent Marci Catlett and deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt, connect with representatives from the IT, human resources and payroll departments, ask questions about benefits and the Virginia Retirement System, and learn about the division’s options for mental health and wellness.

“We have a new theme this year which is, ‘Be well, do good and have fun,’” Fidler said.

“My favorite thing was just having all this extra time with them and getting to know them. It was more personalized.”

Fidler said the division has a handful of vacant positions still to fill, but that at least one school — Lafayette Elementary — is fully staffed.

The division will host a Transition Day to orient K, sixth and ninth graders only to their new schools on Monday, Aug. 7. The first day of school for everyone else is Tuesday, Aug. 8.