Fredericksburg City Public Schools will provide free school supplies to all enrolled students in grades K through 8 this year.

Families don’t need to apply to receive the free supplies, which will include binders, spiral and composition notebooks, crayons, dry-erase markers, erasers, earbuds, folders, glue sticks, highlighters, paper, pencils, pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners, rulers, scissors and sticky notes.

The supplies will be shipped to the individual schools and will be handed out the first week of school, said Andrea Bumbrey, the division’s director of student achievement.

The division is using “over $100,000” in carryover Title I funds to pay for the supplies, Bumbrey said.

Title I is a federal funding stream that enables states to provide additional funding to schools with a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

“[Hugh Mercer Elementary, Lafayette Elementary and Walker-Grant Middle] are Title I schools, which means that they receive federal funds because of the percentage of low-income families,” Bumbrey said.

The amount of carryover funds is higher this year due to a combination of factors, and division leaders decided to think creatively about how to use the money, she said.

“As an administrative team, we were excited to be able to use carryover funds to provide instructional supplies,” Bumbrey said. “We may not be able to do this next year, but hopefully it will be a benefit to families this year for us to be able to provide those things that Title I can fund.”

Also for the first time this year, the division will hold a Transition Day for incoming kindergarten, sixth- and ninth-grade students.

Only students in those grades will attend school on Monday, Aug. 7, for a full day to give them a chance to get oriented to a new building and routine.

The first day of school for all other students is Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“The goal is for students to establish relationships, acclimate to a new building, learn and practice new routines and experience school in a safe, structured, engaging way,” said Emily Horne, the division’s director of instructional technology, who presented information about Transition Day to the School Board on Monday.

Kindergarten students will spend the day in the classroom with their assigned teacher. Sixth- and ninth-grade students will attend all of their scheduled classes for a shortened period of time and complete “pre-designed lessons and activities,” Horne said.

Stafford County Public Schools held its first Transition Day for kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders last year and received positive feedback about it. The division will host the event again this year Aug. 8. The first day of school for all other students is Aug. 9.

Spotsylvania County schools is also holding a Transition Day for new-to-the-building students this year on Aug. 9, with all other students returning on Aug. 10.

Also on Monday, Fredericksburg School Board members heard an update on the division’s safety measures.

Deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt said there is a “heightened level of concern” in the community regarding school safety.

“As an ongoing process, we continue to collectively reflect and plan with our law enforcement and community partners,” Eberhardt said. “We want to assure the community that our schools are safe and that we continue to take a layered approach to ensure a secure, positive and healthy environment for everyone on a daily basis.”

Following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022, division administrators began meeting regularly with Fredericksburg police, Sheriff’s Office, emergency management officials and fire and rescue personnel, Eberhardt said.

“We are grateful for strong relationships with law enforcement to keep our schools safe and to keep our safe schools secure,” he said.

Last year, the division added a safety and operations coordinator to the administrative team and a second school resource officer at Walker-Grant Middle School and Lafayette and Hugh Mercer elementary schools.

Administration participated in incident command systems training last year and came together with law enforcement partners in January for a tabletop simulation to test risk management and response procedures.

Local first responders and 911 dispatchers have digital maps of each school building and access to all live camera feeds, Eberhardt said.

The division purchased an advanced weapons detection system which Eberhardt said will be installed before school starts. It is capable of detecting three-inch blades, guns, bombs and parts of bombs.

The division is also in the “final stages” of hiring a company to install 3M safety film on all entrances, doors, vestibules and office windows.

“This film will not stop a bullet, but it will slow break-in by anyone denied entry into our buildings,” Eberhardt said. “If you all remember, every second counts.”

Safety plans for the coming school year include a Superintendent’s Community Roundtable and two “listen and learn” events for James Monroe and Walker-Grant students on the topic.