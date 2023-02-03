Fredericksburg City Public Schools is one of eight Virginia school divisions that will benefit from a $15 million federal student mental health grant that was awarded to the Virginia Department of Education.

The federal Mental Health Services grant will go toward "[increasing] the number of credentialed school-based mental health service providers delivering services to students in schools with demonstrated needs," the VDOE announced in a press release last month.

Fredericksburg was selected to receive funding or services through the grant along with school divisions in Amelia, New Kent, Prince George and Scott counties and the cities of Portsmouth, Roanoke and Salem.

Maris Wyatt, director of special education and foster care liaison for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, said the grant will help the school division recruit and retain school-based psychologists, counselors and social workers by providing resources and training.

It will enable smaller school divisions such as Fredericksburg to create more professional development opportunities for mental health service providers and administrators so they can better support staff and students, she said.

"I feel really fortunate to be one of the divisions that will receive this," Wyatt said.

Wyatt said Fredericksburg has a large population of English language learners and homeless students — groups that require more support before they are able to flourish academically.

In addition, she said she has observed that students returning to in-person school after the pandemic are having a more difficult time navigating social relationships.

"Kids are having a harder time expressing themselves face to face," Wyatt said.

This year, city schools are benefiting from a grant through the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board that provides for a licensed clinical social worker to work students.

The therapist provides services to 26 students at the elementary, middle and high schools. Wyatt said this partnership has been tremendously beneficial for the school division and that new grant will create similar partnerships.

"We are in the business of educating the whole child and that includes their social functioning as well as their academic functioning," she said. "We need resources to support the academic and emotional needs of the child. It only benefits us as society."

More details about how the grant will be used for Fredericksburg city schools will come in the next few months, Wyatt said.