Fredericksburg elementary school change gets 'off to a great start'

Making her first day of school rounds, Hugh Mercer Elementary Principal Kimberly Doucette popped her head into Kelley O’Neill’s fifth-grade classroom.
“What happened?” she asked. “When did everybody grow taller than me?”
After many years as a school for small learners in grades K–2 only, Hugh Mercer opened its doors this year to considerably taller third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.
The city’s other elementary school, Lafayette, which previously served grades 3–5 only, is now also a K–5 school. The new configurations are meant to alleviate severe overcrowding, especially at Hugh Mercer, where enrollment was nearing 1,000 K–2 students.
Hugh Mercer ordered “a lot” of new furniture for “larger learners,” Doucette said.
“We’re conscious that some of our students left us and are coming back, so we have tried very hard to give a fresh look to our school,” she said. “We planted a bunch of flowers, put out some artsy, kitschy things, added some bright colors. We’ve had quite a little kid aesthetic and now we’re trying to look at things through a big kid lens.”
Doucette said that she and Lafayette Principal Courtney Wheeler have been operating under the idea that “we are one school in two buildings” for several years, so much of the groundwork for two K–5 configurations had been laid.
Wheeler and Doucette worked with staff over the summer to assign placements.
“She and I spent days and days making sure staff were either teaching the grade they wanted or at the school they wanted, if not both,” Doucette said.
Tuesday—the first day of school for Fredericksburg City Public Schools—was also the first time teachers and administrators had seen some students in 18 months.
Fredericksburg began last academic year virtually, and many families chose to stay virtual after the division opened for hybrid learning in early spring.
This year, just 20 Hugh Mercer students are enrolled in Virtual Virginia, the state’s online public school, Doucette said.
Division-wide, 133 students have opted for virtual instruction this year, according to FCPS administration.
Caleb Smith, a first-grader, was one of the students who stayed virtual last year. He and his two brothers were waiting with their mom, Virginia, outside Hugh Mercer for doors to open Tuesday morning.
“He did kindergarten virtually so this is his first time in school,” Smith said. “He’s concerned about lunchtime and taking off his mask. But I feel relieved [to have them back in school]. I want them to interact with other kids. They missed that.”
Asadullah Ahmadi stood watching his kindergartener, Yousef, walk inside the school.
“He is a little nervous,” Ahmadi said.
Ahmadi said he is “feeling good” about sending his son to school, but does have concerns because children are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The mask is boring, but we have to wear masks because children are not vaccinated,” he said. “My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but we wear masks for the kids.”
Fredericksburg City Public Schools is requiring that all students and staff—regardless of grade level or vaccination status—and visitors wear masks while on school property.
That requirement didn’t dampen the excitement of teachers, who were gleeful about welcoming students back.
“I’m just so relieved to be back in the classroom and let these kids have a normal year,” said first-grade teacher Grace Foreman.
Some students in her classroom were coloring as Foreman got others settled at their desks and sorted out transportation status and lunch orders.
“I’m coloring a school because we’re at school!” said Nolan Tatum, adding that this year, he is most excited to learn “how crayons work.”
In Tremellia Lavalliere’s kindergarten classroom, students were “already starting to show their independence,” Lavalliere said.
“They’re opening their backpacks and opening their breakfasts by themselves,” she said. “They’re asking for what they want and advocating for themselves. We’re off to a great start.”
