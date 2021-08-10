Fredericksburg elementary school change gets 'off to a great start'

Making her first day of school rounds, Hugh Mercer Elementary Principal Kimberly Doucette popped her head into Kelley O’Neill’s fifth-grade classroom.

“What happened?” she asked. “When did everybody grow taller than me?”

After many years as a school for small learners in grades K–2 only, Hugh Mercer opened its doors this year to considerably taller third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.

The city’s other elementary school, Lafayette, which previously served grades 3–5 only, is now also a K–5 school. The new configurations are meant to alleviate severe overcrowding, especially at Hugh Mercer, where enrollment was nearing 1,000 K–2 students.

Hugh Mercer ordered “a lot” of new furniture for “larger learners,” Doucette said.

“We’re conscious that some of our students left us and are coming back, so we have tried very hard to give a fresh look to our school,” she said. “We planted a bunch of flowers, put out some artsy, kitschy things, added some bright colors. We’ve had quite a little kid aesthetic and now we’re trying to look at things through a big kid lens.”