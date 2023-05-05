Elected officials, alongside city and school division staff, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Fredericksburg middle school at 2201 Idlewild Blvd. on Friday morning.

As construction vehicles passed busily back and forth over the 26-acre expanse of dirt that will eventually be the home of the 160,000-square-foot school, officials praised the cooperation and community input that led to the groundbreaking.

“The work that was done was a long process, but it was worth every moment,” said Fredericksburg Vice-Mayor Chuck Frye. “It created more conversations about what the city needed. I’m glad that the School Board and City Council listened to the community, and I can’t wait to see the minds that will be touched in our new school.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools engaged First Choice, a public-private partnership between Moseley Architects and English Construction, to design and build the middle school, which will have a capacity of 1,100 students.

The design of the school incorporates indoor and outdoor learning spaces, a two-story media center, a flexible performance space, a gym and auxiliary gym and an outdoor six-lane track, football field and soccer/field hockey field.

The $77 million project has an estimated completion date of August 2025. The new school does not have a name yet.

School Board Chair Jennifer Boyd said building a new school has been a top priority of the board for years.

“We are giving our students a safe, modern, state-of-the-art facility that will foster growth and redefine our commitment to academic excellence,” Boyd said. “This building brings the community together. It’s a beacon of hope and a symbol of progress.”

Frye thanked city and school division staff and both elected boards for all their work in bringing the project to the point of putting shovels in the ground.

“So much energy has gone into this,” he said.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw also praised the spirit of cooperation between the two boards.

“Congratulations to the Fredericksburg team,” she said. “We work cooperatively as a Council and a School Board.”

Superintendent Marci Catlett said everyone involved in the project has “eagerly awaited the moment of this historic day.”

“This will result in positive educational experiences for generations to come,” she said.

See a 3D rendering of the new school and learn more about the project at fxbgschools.us/schools/new-middle-school.