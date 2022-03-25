Fredericksburg officials vote to advance plans to build new school

Fredericksburg is one step closer to building a new middle school.

City Council voted 6–1 Thursday night to enter an interim agreement with First Choice LLC—a partnership between Moseley Architects and English Construction Co.—to build a new middle school in the Idlewild subdivision.

The vote took place during a joint public hearing with the Fredericksburg School Board at James Monroe High School. The School Board voted unanimously to enter into the agreement.

The move will allow the project to advance into the design and development phase and complete 35 percent of the work before a comprehensive agreement is signed.

The anticipated opening of the 160,000 square-foot school is August 2024.

That’s also the date that Walker–Grant Middle School is expected to be ready to open as the city’s third elementary school. Federal funding will aid in the renovation of Walker–Grant.

“I want to thank the School Board for their work,” said City Councilman Tim Duffy, who is the former principal at James Monroe and remains employed by the school system. “They’ve made a very compelling and reasoned explanation for why it’s best to invest in a middle school at this point and use federal funds to refurbish the existing middle school.”

The budget proposed by City Manager Tim Baroody for 2023 includes a placeholder amount of $57 million for the new school.

Kevin Rotty, managing director of PFM Financial Advisors, told City Council and the School Board that it would be wise to invest in a school now rather than later because interest rates and construction costs are rising.

City officials also noted that the federal funds for the renovation of Walker–Grant expire in September 2024.

Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley said the city and school system will use a combined fund balance of $6.5 million as well as $500,000 in proffers to partially pay for the middle school. The remaining $50.5 million will be paid off through a debt issuance for 25 to 30 years.

“While there’s a significant cost of doing these projects, there’s also a cost of not doing these projects,” Rotty said. “I regularly see all throughout the commonwealth and the U.S., governments that don’t invest in their assets end up with aging infrastructure and deferred maintenance.”

There were more than a dozen speakers and letter writers for the public hearing. All but one favored building the school.

Councilman Matt Kelly was the only one of 13 city and school officials to vote against the motion to enter into the interim agreement.

Kelly stressed that he’s not against the school’s construction. He doesn’t believe there’s been sufficient public engagement to move forward. He said that when a new high school was built simultaneously with Upper Lafayette Elementary more than 15 years ago, there was robust conversation about the pros and cons.

He said he’s concerned that a new building won’t address other pressing issues facing city residents. He believes those issues have affected student performance.

City resident Hamilton Palmer echoed Kelly’s concerns.

“Fredericksburg’s schools rank in the bottom percentile in Virginia,” Palmer said. “New school buildings will not fix failing school systems.”

Palmer said the construction of James Monroe hasn’t caused test scores to improve.

However, School Board members responded that overcrowding like what students experience at Hugh Mercer Elementary impacts classroom performance.

Hugh Mercer is the 42nd largest elementary school in Virginia out of 1,157. Lafayette is the 79th largest. The average elementary school is 500 students. By 2024, Fredericksburg is expected to average approximately 600 students in three elementary schools.

“While it is still above the state average, it sure is a lot better than the current 800 we have now,” said Matthew Eberhardt, the deputy superintendent for city schools.

Idlewild resident Andy Wolfenbarger wrote in a letter to the School Board and City Council that the majority of residents in the neighborhood are in favor of the school coming there. Wolfenbarger cited a Facebook group with nearly 1,000 Idlewild residents.

He estimated that two-thirds of the residents want the school and one-third is against it. Wolfenbarger and others who wrote to the City Council and School Board stood firmly against the possibility of Mary Washington Healthcare office space coming to the neighborhood in addition to the school.

Mary Washington offered the city a swap of the land in Idlewild for offices for 600 employees. The city would then use the former Mary Washington Hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. to ease school capacity concerns.

But a feasibility study showed that the old hospital building, which is on 6 acres across the street from James Monroe, isn’t properly designed for education and would create traffic circulation issues. The option was presented at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to co-locate the new middle school and the MWH offices on the 46.7 acres in Idlewild.

Councilman Jason Graham, who lives in Idlewild, scoffed at the idea. His neighbors backed him on Thursday.

“I’m not a ‘Not in my backyard’ kind of person as these things must go somewhere,” Wolfenbarger wrote. “So please build that school in my backyard. But find someone else’s for the office space.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

