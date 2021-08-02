Fredericksburg public schools will require masks inside

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will require students in all grades, as well as staff and visitors, to wear masks while in school buildings and on school buses this school year.
“We’re going to begin the year with universal masking,” Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said. “This is the exact same practice we followed for summer school, which was in-person learning. We thought it was very successful and we didn’t have any problems, so we want to continue that practice moving forward.”
Eberhardt outlined the universal masking policy as part of a presentation to the School Board Monday evening about the division’s health and safety guidelines for the upcoming school year.
Students will be permitted to remove masks when they are outside for recess, P.E. or outdoor learning, as well as when they eat or drink. The division will also allow exceptions to the mask policy for documented medical or religious reasons, Eberhardt said.
Eberhardt said the mask policy will ensure everyone’s safety and prevent students from having to miss school for quarantine.
Under CDC guidance, a student who is positive for COVID-19 and all close contacts will have to quarantine for 14 days if the positive student was not wearing a mask.
However, in indoor K–12 settings, students will not be considered close contacts if they wear masks.
“We know universal masks are way to ensure all people are safe, especially when physical distancing is not possible at all times,” Eberhardt said. “We know the guidance out there says six feet, but you can go down to three feet in schools if it means getting kids back. Below that threshold, it’s safer to have everyone wearing a mask.”
“Universal masking aligns with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, the local Rappahannock Area Health District and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” he continued.
The rate of COVID-19 transmission Fredericksburg City is currently high, according to the CDC, which identifies high transmission as 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people over the past week or an 8 percent positivity rate or higher.
As of July 31, there were 55.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the city for the previous seven days and the positivity rate was 13.8 percent.
Just under 40 percent of the city’s population under age 18 has received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Fredericksburg schools Superintendent Marci Catlett said about 80 percent of division staff had received the vaccine as of the spring.
“We’re highly recommending that all age-appropriate students and staff get the vaccination,” she said.
The Caroline County School Board was scheduled to discuss masking in a meeting Monday evening.
The Spotsylvania County School Board last month voted to permit parents to opt their children out of a universal masking policy. King George County Public Schools has also made masks optional.
The Stafford County School Board is holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss and approve health mitigation plans for the upcoming school year.
