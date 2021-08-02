Fredericksburg public schools will require masks inside

“We know universal masks are way to ensure all people are safe, especially when physical distancing is not possible at all times,” Eberhardt said. “We know the guidance out there says six feet, but you can go down to three feet in schools if it means getting kids back. Below that threshold, it’s safer to have everyone wearing a mask.”

“Universal masking aligns with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, the local Rappahannock Area Health District and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” he continued.

The rate of COVID-19 transmission Fredericksburg City is currently high, according to the CDC, which identifies high transmission as 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people over the past week or an 8 percent positivity rate or higher.

As of July 31, there were 55.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the city for the previous seven days and the positivity rate was 13.8 percent.

Just under 40 percent of the city’s population under age 18 has received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Fredericksburg schools Superintendent Marci Catlett said about 80 percent of division staff had received the vaccine as of the spring.