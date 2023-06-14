Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg has a new permanent principal in place for the 2023–24 school year: longtime teacher and current assistant principal Steven Ventura.

The School Board announced Ventura's hiring at a special meeting Tuesday.

“We are excited to see Mr. Ventura as the principal," Superintendent Marci Catlett said in a press release from the division. "Throughout the selection process, he consistently demonstrated his eagerness to lead and showed us his passion to work with school and community. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber in our division who knows and understands our Fredericksburg community.”

Ventura began his career with Fredericksburg City schools in 2012 as a teacher in the social studies department at Walker-Grant. In 2017, he was named both the school and the division's Teacher of the Year and became assistant principal of both Walker-Grant and Lafayette Elementary School.

He has a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Mary Washington and participated in the University of Virginia's two-year SCOPE program for leaders in K–12 education.

Ventura said he is "honored and blessed" to be chosen for the principal position.

"The middle school holds a special place in my heart as I began my career there and am beyond excited to continue working with the Walker-Grant students, faculty and staff, families, and our whole community," he said in the press release.

“We all want to be a spark that makes a difference in the lives of children. I can’t wait to rejoin the Walker-Grant team and continue the forward momentum with energy and passion.”

