Fredericksburg School Board approves budget that includes 5 percent salary increase

Fredericksburg City Public Schools staff would receive a 5 percent salary increase under the proposed operating budget approved by the School Board for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Superintendent Marci Catlett originally proposed a 4 percent increase for division staff, but was able to increase the raise to 5 percent due to an increase in the amount of funds the division will receive from the state.

Remaining additional state revenues will go to Hugh Mercer and Lafayette Upper elementary schools to hire additional teachers and staff needed to meet enrollment and capacity demands at the two schools, Catlett told the School Board at a special meeting last week.

"I think we’re all thrilled that we get to increase salaries," School Board member Katie Pomeroy said. "The teachers and staff have worked so hard this year."

The total operating budget approved by the School Board is $50.8 million. It includes 13 new instructional positions, including new special education positions at Walker-Grant Middle School and James Monroe High School and English language teachers at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette.