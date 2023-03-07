The Fredericksburg School Board at its meeting on Monday unanimously approved a $56.9 million school division operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The budget is $3.1 million more than the current fiscal year’s budget and proposes a $734,500 increase in funding from the city of Fredericksburg.

It includes a $2.6 million investment in staff salaries. Teachers who are on steps 0 to 25 of the salary scale would receive raises of between 7% and 12%, while school nurses would see their salaries increase by 15–20%, custodians by 7–18%, and all other employees by 3.5%.

The budget as approved by the board is unchanged from that proposed by superintendent Marci Catlett and division staff on Feb. 6.

Monday’s meeting also included a public hearing on the budget, at which one resident, Jess Kujala, spoke.

Kujala asked whether the budget’s investment in teacher salaries makes it competitive with surrounding divisions.

“We only have a retention average of 10 years,” Kujala said. “There must be some reason teachers are leaving, and salary is probably one of them.”

In response to a follow-up question from board member Matt Rowe, Chief Finance Officer Jennifer Brody said that if area school division budgets are fully funded, Fredericksburg’s teacher salaries would be “in between Spotsylvania and Stafford, but not truly competitive with Stafford at most levels.”

The school division’s budget now goes to City Council for consideration.

Also on Monday, the School Board approved a participation agreement with Dominion Energy for the establishment and operation of five charging stations for electric school buses.

The division last year received a $2.6 million grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s clean school bus program to offset the purchase of 10 electric school buses.

Dominion Energy has announced plans to support the program by providing fast charging stations to participating school divisions that located within its service territory.

Dominon will purchase and install the charging stations and will be responsible for routine maintenance, while the school division is responsible for all other expenditures, including the cost of electricity.

“Virginia Clean Cities estimates that each electric bus can result in roughly $7,000 in annual savings due to reduced fuel and maintenance costs, as well as help us meet our ambitious environmental goals and improve the health of our students,” Brody said in an email Tuesday. “We will be tracking [costs] closely so that we can fully budget for these savings in future years.”