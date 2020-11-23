Fredericksburg School Board approves one-time $1,000 bonus for staff

All contracted employees of Fredericksburg City Public Schools will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 next month.

The city School Board unanimously approved the bonuses at a special called meeting Monday morning.

The bonuses are intended to “recognize the challenging work environment which staff have encountered and their ongoing commitment to the school division’s mission of inspiring and empowering all learners to excel,” according to the budget resolution approved Monday.

Like other area public school divisions, the city School Board had approved an across-the-board salary increase for employees this fiscal year, but could not implement the raises because of state and local funding uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of the one-time bonus, which employees will receive on Dec. 14, is approximately $650,000.

The division will use reserves from its original appropriated budget for this fiscal year to provide the bonuses, Finance Director Jennifer Brody said.