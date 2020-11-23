Fredericksburg School Board approves one-time $1,000 bonus for staff

All contracted employees of Fredericksburg City Public Schools will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 next month.
The city School Board unanimously approved the bonuses at a special called meeting Monday morning.
The bonuses are intended to “recognize the challenging work environment which staff have encountered and their ongoing commitment to the school division’s mission of inspiring and empowering all learners to excel,” according to the budget resolution approved Monday.
Like other area public school divisions, the city School Board had approved an across-the-board salary increase for employees this fiscal year, but could not implement the raises because of state and local funding uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost of the one-time bonus, which employees will receive on Dec. 14, is approximately $650,000.
The division will use reserves from its original appropriated budget for this fiscal year to provide the bonuses, Finance Director Jennifer Brody said.
The approved resolution praises division staff for weathering many pandemic-related challenges, including “the initial closure of public schools; the provision of instruction through distance learning; major technology purchases, distribution of equipment, and establishment of methods to provide internet access for students; the mobile distribution of food to children throughout the city, planning for the transition of students back into school buildings; planning for transportation and a host of other related details.”
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors last week approved appropriating funds from the school division’s health savings account to provide one-time bonuses to school staff. Full-time employees of Stafford County Public Schools will receive $1,000 and part-time employees will receive $500.
The Spotsylvania County School Board also approved a request for funds for a one-time bonus of $900 to school division employees. The county Board of Supervisors will now consider the request.
