Fredericksburg School Board approves retention bonus for staff

The Fredericksburg City School Board has approved a one-time retention bonus for staff who commit to returning next school year.

The board approved the bonuses during a special meeting Wednesday morning.

Employees who work a regular schedule of five days per week will receive a $1,000 bonus, and those who work fewer than five days per week will receive $500.

The retention bonuses will be paid in June after all contracts for returning employees have been finalized.

Jennifer Brody, school division director of finance, said in an email that funding for the bonuses comes from "several reimbursements that were higher than expected."

"We are very happy to be able to use these extra one-time funds to provide a retention bonus to our staff," Brody said.

