Fredericksburg School Board approves retention bonus, increases employee raises

The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved the appropriation of $700,000 to award retention bonuses to all employees who return for the 2022–23 school year.

The board also approved increasing staff raises from 6.5 percent to 10 percent for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Returning employees who work five days per week will receive a $1,000 bonus. Those who work fewer than five days per week will receive $500.

Substitute teachers and new hires who will receive a sign-on bonus are not eligible for the retention bonus.

Funding for the retention bonuses is coming from state sales tax revenue, Medicaid savings and the reimbursement of tuition paid by the school division to the Virginia Department of Education’s regional special education programs.

The salary increase from 6.5 percent to 10 percent—which will cost $800,000—is being funded in partnership with Fredericksburg City Council, school division finance director Jennifer Brody said Tuesday.

The city agreed to return $300,000 paid this fiscal year by the school division to offset the cost of debt service on the Walker–Grant Center and agreed to waive the payment for next fiscal year, Brody said.

“We are very grateful to have such a strong partnership with the city,” Brody said in an email.

The remainder of the money for the raises is coming from an increase in state revenue due to increased enrollment estimates, Brody said.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the School Board adopted the division’s operating budget for next fiscal year. The $53.9 million total budget includes a $30.5 million transfer from City Council, which is an increase of $450,734 over the current fiscal year.

The budget will fund the extension of contract hours for Head Start teachers and school nutrition workers, five additional days of sick leave for six-hour custodians and increases in the amount of education stipends provided to credentialed staff.

