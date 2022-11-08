Fredericksburg School Board approves staff bonuses, hears update on comprehensive agreement

The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved using state pandemic relief funds and unrestricted operating funds to provide bonuses to all staff.

Staff who work a regular, five-day-per-week schedule will receive $1,000 and those who work fewer than five days per week will receive $500.

Bonuses for positions that are funded by the state under the Standards of Quality will be paid using one-time American Rescue Plan funds, finance director Jennifer Brody said.

Bonuses for all other positions will come from unrestricted Medicaid funds.

The bonuses will be paid on Dec. 22 in a separate direct deposit from regular paychecks, Brody said.

The School Board also received an update on proposed revisions to policy IIA, which governs the selection of instructional material.

Legislation passed by the General Assembly this year required the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies concerning instructional materials with sexually explicit content, deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt told board members.

The law requires local school boards to implement policies that ensure parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content, that ensure such content is directly identified, and that provide parents a chance to review the content and request that their child use an alternative.

These policies must be implemented by Jan. 1, 2023, Eberhardt said.

The proposed policy revisions presented Monday follow the VDOE's model policies and definitions of sexually explicit content come directly from Virginia Code, he said.

"Please remember that this policy is for instructional material," Eberhardt said. "The policy clearly spells out when library materials are considered instructional."

Eberhardt said staff are "currently in the process of creating guidelines and procedures for selecting appropriate instructional materials that will comply with this policy.

"Once these guidelines are developed, we will share them," he said.

Eberhardt also presented the board with an update on the comprehensive agreement between the school division and First Choice, the public-private firm selected to complete the design and construction of the new middle school.

It has taken longer than normal to negotiate all the provisions in the contract because inflation has rendered all industries so unstable, he said.

Negotiations between both parties were completed on Nov. 2 and Eberhardt highlighted some of the agreements for the board.

The two parties added a provision to ensure "proactive and ongoing collaboration" to prevent having to make last-minute major alterations to the design of the school.

"What this means is, instead of waiting to get to an 'Oh no' moment, we are going to work collaboratively together as soon as someone hears, thinks or feels there is an issue," Eberhardt said. "We believe this will reduce the risk of getting to the end of the project and realizing we have to cut out the six classrooms we added or have to do a major change."

First Choice also agreed to a "force majeure" provision that grants time extensions but does not permit the firm to abandon the project in case of unforeseen circumstances, to include "supply chain issues, material shortages, labor shortages and pandemics," Eberhardt said.

Additionally, the school division agreed to split 50-50 the cost of addressing any "site irregularities," he said.

Fredericksburg City Council was expected to discuss and possibly approve the finalized comprehensive agreement at its meeting Tuesday.