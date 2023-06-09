The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday unanimously approved the renewal of superintendent Marci Catlett's contract for another four years, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027.

"FCPS is seeing the tangible benefits of Dr. Catlett’s leadership and is excited to extend her contract for another four years," School Board Chair Jennifer Boyd told The Free Lance–Star on Friday. "The board looks forward to continued partnership with her as the school system moves onward and upward."

Catlett is receiving a salary increase of about $20,000 under the new contract. Her new salary is $219,904.

Her salary under the previous contract, which was effective July 1, 2021, was $199,500.

Catlett was hired in November 2019 to replace David Melton, who retired in June of that year.

She was deputy superintendent under Melton and has spent her entire career with Fredericksburg City Public Schools, beginning as a middle school teacher in 1981 and moving into administration in 1990. She is also a graduate of the division.

When Melton retired, he was the highest-paid superintendent in the region, making an annual base salary of $239,617, according to data obtained from the city school system in 2018.

Stafford County Superintendent Thomas Taylor is now the region's highest-paid superintendent, making $250,000 annually, according to the most recent contract posted on the School Board's website.

Taylor was hired in 2021 and has a doctorate in education and a master’s degree in business administration and has worked as a teacher, principal, chief academic officer, chief operating officer and deputy superintendent.

The second highest-paid public employee in the region is Spotsylvania superintendent Mark Taylor, who makes $245,000 annually. He was hired in September and comes to the job with a background in county administration.