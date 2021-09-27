Fredericksburg School Board selects firm to prepare preliminary design for new school

The Fredericksburg School Board has selected FirstChoice—a public-private partnership between Moseley Architects and English Construction Co.—to prepare a preliminary design and cost estimate for the new city school.

The board held a special meeting Monday morning to approve the selection of FirstChoice, which was recommended by a committee made up of board members, division staff and city government staff.

The committee and a third party, the construction group Skanska, interviewed three companies that responded to a request for proposals for the school project.

Division Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said the committee selected FirstChoice because of its experience in developing public use buildings for both the school division and the city—including Lafayette Upper Elementary School, James Monroe High School and the Fredericksburg courts complex and police headquarters.

The next step in the process is for the school division and FirstChoice to negotiate an interim agreement that may include project planning, design and engineering, environmental analysis and mitigation and ascertaining the availability of financing.