Fredericksburg School Board selects firm to prepare preliminary design for new school

The Fredericksburg School Board has selected FirstChoice—a public-private partnership between Moseley Architects and English Construction Co.—to prepare a preliminary design and cost estimate for the new city school.
The board held a special meeting Monday morning to approve the selection of FirstChoice, which was recommended by a committee made up of board members, division staff and city government staff.
The committee and a third party, the construction group Skanska, interviewed three companies that responded to a request for proposals for the school project.
Division Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said the committee selected FirstChoice because of its experience in developing public use buildings for both the school division and the city—including Lafayette Upper Elementary School, James Monroe High School and the Fredericksburg courts complex and police headquarters.
The next step in the process is for the school division and FirstChoice to negotiate an interim agreement that may include project planning, design and engineering, environmental analysis and mitigation and ascertaining the availability of financing.
City Council earlier this year approved a resolution asking that the school division present a plan and preliminary costs for a new school, as well as the educational program intended for the new school, no later than December 2021.
At Monday’s meeting, School Board Vice Chair Katie Pomeroy said she is excited to be at the “beginning of a path towards something really amazing.”
“I am completely committed to working with City Council and citizens of Fredericksburg to develop a fiscally and environmentally responsible solution to benefit students both now and long into the future,” she said.
Board member Jennifer Boyd said a new school will be “the foundation” of a plan to solve many of the problems facing by the city school division, which include declining standardized test scores and teacher shortages.
