Fredericksburg City Public Schools is exploring ways to fund the purchase of advanced weapons detection systems to install in each school building.

The systems use sensors, artificial intelligence and other smart technology to detect a wide range of concealed weapons. Unlike a traditional metal detector, the systems can screen more than one person passing through at a time and can pinpoint the exact location of a concealed weapon.

Deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt told the School Board on Monday that the division brought in one of the systems recently to test. He said it was able to screen each student in a group of 10 that staff sent through in an attempt to stress the system.

Eberhardt said the detection system would send a video image of a concealed weapon immediately to school administration and would also connect with the school building's existing security camera system so law enforcement would be able to track the person's location.

"It's also looking not only for guns but for parts of guns," Eberhardt said. "So, we are recommending moving forward with advanced weapons detection systems in each school building."

Eberhardt said the "quick answer" to the question of how much the systems cost is "between $400,000 and $500,000."

He said the division is applying for a federal grant to cover the cost of one system. The application is due May 17 and if approved, the division could purchase a system for installation in the fall.

FCPS has also secured bids for installing 3M safety film on entry windows at all school buildings, Eberhardt said.

"This film is designed to severely slow the process of entry," he said. "It will not stop a bullet, but it will slow the process of someone breaking a window."

Also at Monday's meeting, the School Board heard an update on graduation and projected dropout rates for 2023.

According to a chart shared at the meeting, the projected dropout rate is 13.8%, which is up from 12.6% last year.

Officials formed a school graduation committee this year that began work on identifying students at risk of not graduating, Chief Academic Officer Lori Bridi told School Board members.

The committee determined that progress toward graduation needs to be tracked from as early as eighth grade and identified some risk factors for not graduating, which include being behind on verified credits and SOL testing requirements and failing ninth grade English or P.E.

The committee used the school division's student information system to create graduation cohorts and form support plans for students.

The team held 700 graduation mentoring meetings during the third quarter, and these meetings are continuing in the final quarter, Bridi said. The committee was also able to reenroll three students who dropped out in previous years and located a further eight who had enrolled in other school divisions and were reclassified as transfer students.

Bridi said the hope is that these efforts will translate into improved graduation rates in coming years.

"Right now, we are anticipating similar rates as last year," she said.