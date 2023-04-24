SOL testing kicks off for Fredericksburg City Public Schools this week, and students in grades 3 through 8 had an extra chance to prep for the state assessments with division teachers over the weekend.

The Fredericksburg Alliance for Student Achievement, or FASA, hosted the second of two free test prep sessions at the Mayfield Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Siema Ahmed, a special education paraprofessional at Lafayette Elementary School, worked through a packet of the most frequently missed math problems with a group of third graders armed with highlighters, pencils and scratch paper.

"OK, 'Max has the money shown. Exactly how much money does Max have?,'" Ahmed read. "OK, so take your highlighters. What is the problem asking you to do? What's a strategy I can use to count my money up?"

Ahmed gave the students a certain amount of time to solve the problem and then reviewed two different strategies they could use to get to the correct answer: counting the dollars, quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies separately and adding them together; or employing the more visual "hairy money" strategy, which allows students to skip-count by fives to reach the total.

"It's your choice," Ahmed said.

Students worked in small groups at tables divided by grade level and test subject, with one teacher per group.

Sarah Cook, math specialist at Lafayette Elementary and FASA coordinator, said the sessions mirrored what students do during the week with their homeroom teachers.

She said the review sessions also offer students a chance to benefit from a different teacher's presentation of the subject matter.

"That can reinforce their learning," Cook said. "As Superintendent [Marci] Catlett says, 'Nothing beats a team.'"

Thirty-eight students attended Saturday's session and 42 attended the previous weekend, Cook said.

The division provided bus transportation for registered students from their homes to the Mayfield Community Center and nutrition services provided breakfast and snacks.

Students went home with goody bags stuffed with flashcards and highlighters.

"Superintendent Catlett is big on getting kids and teachers whatever they need to be successful," Cook said.

This is the first year since before COVID that FASA has been able to offer the test prep sessions, and there are plans to offer them in more locations next year.

FASA has been around for almost two decades, and in addition to hosting the SOL review sessions in April, it offers year-round, after-school homework assistance and tutoring at Mayfield, Hazel Hill and Heritage Park community centers.

This week, FASA will host two SOL kick-off celebrations this week — one on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Heritage Park and the other on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Hazel Hill — to show students that the community is behind them.

"It'll be a prep rally to help students with test anxiety and let them know, you can do this!" Cook said.