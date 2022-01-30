Fredericksburg school division to apply for funding to purchase 10 electric buses

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will apply to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for $3 million in funding to offset the cost of purchasing 10 electric school buses.

The School Board on Wednesday morning approved a resolution permitting finance director Jennifer Brody to apply to the DEQ’s Clean School Bus program, which exists to accelerate the replacement of diesel school bus fleets in the state.

The Clean School Bus program uses funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which was established in 2017 for each state by federal court order according to the terms of a settlement agreement over allegations that Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act.

Just over $10 million is available in the mitigation trust for Virginia, according to a memo sent by Brody to the School Board, to offset the price difference between a new electric bus and an equivalent new diesel bus.

A new electric bus costs between $350,000 and $380,000, while a new diesel bus costs about $90,000.

“If awarded, the Clean Bus Program will reimburse FCPS for $300,000 per bus, with FCPS paying the total remaining amount of $500,000 to $800,000 for an award of 10 buses,” Brody wrote in the memo.

If the division is awarded funding for the buses, it will also need to purchase charging infrastructure. Brody’s memo noted that the division is working with ABM—which is partnering with both Fredericksburg City government and the school division to perform energy audits—to identify ways to fund that cost through grants.

