Fredericksburg City Public Schools has been awarded a $42,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to conduct an adaptive reuse feasibility study on the 1935 Walker-Grant school.

Located next to the Walker-Grant Center, the building, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998, housed the first and only publicly funded, segregated school for Black students in Fredericksburg.

According to a press release issued Monday by the school division, the original Walker-Grant school is one of the few buildings still standing that "illustrate the Black experience and history" of Fredericksburg and is a source of pride for the community.

It's now being used for alternative education and records storage and houses the Connection Resources Center for school families.

School officials plan to put out a request for proposals in August. A consultant will be hired to complete the adaptive reuse feasibility study, which will then be used to guide rehabilitation efforts.

Kate Schwartz, the city's senior historic resources planner, wrote the grant application with guidance from a project committee that includes a School Board member, school division staff, local historians and other community members.

In the press release, superintendent Marci Catlett offered congratulations to Schwartz and the committee "for working together to secure the funding for the structural and historic need of this jewel of a landmark."

"We love the 1935 Walker-Grant Building and are excited about the progress we have made thus far," Catlett said.