Fredericksburg school system to broadcast internet into students' homes

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is poised to begin broadcasting free high-speed internet directly into some students’ homes.
The division will use the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, a wireless spectrum that the Federal Communications Commission has made available for use without the need to apply for a license.
Michael George, chief information and operations officer for city schools, said the technology department will begin distributing equipment necessary for receiving the internet service to homes in the Mayfield and Hazel Hill communities this week.
About 14 percent of city students are without reliable, affordable high-speed internet. George said the division has been seeking a permanent solution to that problem since at least 2016, when it first applied for an FTE license to broadcast internet on another wireless spectrum, the Educational Broadband Spectrum.
That application is still pending, George said. If it is approved, it will be a more sustainable solution, because EBS spectrum has a range of 12 miles, while internet broadcast over the CBRS band has a maximum range of about one mile.
The shorter range means families living in the northwest part of the city—communities around Wegmans and Central Park that comprise almost 40 percent of city students—will not be able to benefit from the internet broadcast.
“It’s hard to create a sustainable solution for internet access,” George said.
School divisions such as Fredericksburg have been competing with large wireless service providers for use of the EBS spectrum since the FCC dropped the educational use requirements in 2019.
In August 2020, T-Mobile filed official opposition to Fredericksburg’s application with the FCC, claiming the FCPS request “has the potential to cause interference to T-Mobile’s networks and would negatively impact T-Mobile’s efforts to provide service.”
George said Congressman Rob Wittman submitted a letter to the FTE in support of the division’s application to use EBS spectrum and that the city is asking other legislators and community members to write in support.
Though using the CBRS spectrum is not ideal, George said it is more sustainable for the school division than deploying Wi-Fi hotspots and paying internet bills for families, as it is does now.
“This is permanent,” George said of the division’s commitment to broadcasting internet. “We’re not going anywhere.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele