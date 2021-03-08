Fredericksburg school system to broadcast internet into students' homes

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is poised to begin broadcasting free high-speed internet directly into some students’ homes.

The division will use the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, a wireless spectrum that the Federal Communications Commission has made available for use without the need to apply for a license.

Michael George, chief information and operations officer for city schools, said the technology department will begin distributing equipment necessary for receiving the internet service to homes in the Mayfield and Hazel Hill communities this week.

About 14 percent of city students are without reliable, affordable high-speed internet. George said the division has been seeking a permanent solution to that problem since at least 2016, when it first applied for an FTE license to broadcast internet on another wireless spectrum, the Educational Broadband Spectrum.

That application is still pending, George said. If it is approved, it will be a more sustainable solution, because EBS spectrum has a range of 12 miles, while internet broadcast over the CBRS band has a maximum range of about one mile.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}