Fredericksburg schools boost community partnerships to help students, families

To bridge the technology gap, city schools have held in-school internet cafes, which have been facilitated by students and professors from UMW, Gillenwater said.

UMW students with the campus Community Outreach and Resources club also contributed 25 “pick-me-up” boxes to elementary students just before the holidays. Each box was filled with hats, gloves, small toys, toiletries and handmade fleece blankets.

Gillenwater said there was a huge outpouring of support for school division families around the holidays.

She said that of $11,675 donated to the school to help families, about $6,000 was in the form of gift cards collected starting in November.

The most recent donation from the community has been 35 backpacks “packed to the brim with warm clothing, food, sock and blankets for our high school students” from Micah Ecumenical Ministries, Gillenwater said.

Gillenwater said she hopes the division’s efforts last year to form partnerships and support families has led to increased communication and trust between the schools and the families they serve.