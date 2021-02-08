Fredericksburg schools boost community partnerships to help students, families

When Fredericksburg City Public Schools first put together a Family and Community Engagement Committee back in 2018, its goal was to bring more families into school buildings to volunteer and participate in their children’s education.
“All that has changed because of COVID-19,” said Sandra Gillenwater, supervisor of community engagement and elementary programs for the city school division.
Since last summer, the committee and its related subcommittees have been trying to meet the needs of a school community separated by the pandemic.
“From the onset, [those needs] haven’t changed very much,” Gillenwater said. “At the very beginning, [the need was for] technology. Since then, it’s been food and meals and as time has gone on, we’re seeing a lot of concerns about clothing, especially cold-weather clothing.”
To meet those needs, the school committees have been working to create partnerships with local businesses, organizations, faith-based groups and individuals.
The response has been “a collective kindness,” Gillenwater said.
“The outreach has been pouring in,” she said.
Since ramping up its efforts, the committee has gained 46 community partners. Among them are 15 local businesses, including Coleman Towing, the Fredericksburg Food Co-op, PNC Bank and Target; 14 organizations, such as Downtown Greens, the University of Mary Washington Community Outreach and Resources club and UnMasked; 10 faith-based groups including Lifepoint Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and the Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church; and seven individuals.
The committees meet monthly to keep up with any changes in student needs and brainstorm ways to assist.
Gillenwater estimates that with the assistance of the community partners, as well as other donations of time and money, the division, which has a total enrollment of about 3,700, has been able to support 2,900 students and their families during the pandemic.
To date, the school division has collected $11,675 in monetary donations and gift cards to support students and families, Gillenwater said.
Volunteers and partners, such as the Fredericksburg Host Lion’s Club, have helped the division’s nutrition department provide free breakfast and lunch to city children almost continually since schools first closed in March 2020.
Partners have also helped get city students set up to learn at home. Over the summer, Shiloh Baptist Church provided funding for seven Wi-Fi hotspots to help students access their online learning platforms.
Fredericksburg Baptist Church, the Southpoint Target and the Jenkins Donelson Foundation together provided 10 pallets of school supplies for city schools to distribute to students.
“There were literally thousands of pencils, scissors, highlighter markers, binders, pencil boxes and so on,” Gillenwater said. “Assistant principals from each school left with truckloads of backpacks and lunch boxes and notebooks.”
To bridge the technology gap, city schools have held in-school internet cafes, which have been facilitated by students and professors from UMW, Gillenwater said.
UMW students with the campus Community Outreach and Resources club also contributed 25 “pick-me-up” boxes to elementary students just before the holidays. Each box was filled with hats, gloves, small toys, toiletries and handmade fleece blankets.
Gillenwater said there was a huge outpouring of support for school division families around the holidays.
She said that of $11,675 donated to the school to help families, about $6,000 was in the form of gift cards collected starting in November.
The most recent donation from the community has been 35 backpacks “packed to the brim with warm clothing, food, sock and blankets for our high school students” from Micah Ecumenical Ministries, Gillenwater said.
Gillenwater said she hopes the division’s efforts last year to form partnerships and support families has led to increased communication and trust between the schools and the families they serve.
“The goal has been to strengthen the connection in general and for families to feel comfortable reaching out to us,” she said. “I think parents know that we are looking at building more consistency, more connection and that there’s a true feeling that we love your students and we’re going to do whatever we can do to continue to support their learning at home and at school.
“I think our children are most affected by COVID-19, from the isolation to the gaps in learning,” Gillenwater continued. “I feel we are going to be stronger as a community because of the collective kindness towards our kids.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele